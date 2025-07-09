This travel gadget blew my mind – and now it's got a huge deal that nobody should miss

It's handy how timings sometimes work out when a huge sales event like Amazon Prime Day rolls around. Only last week, I was writing about how impressed I've been with the Twelve South Butterfly SE I've been using recently, a travel charger that's simplified my packing list in a really welcome way.

Now, that sales event has dropped a lovely discount on this normally very pricy two-in-one charger, meaning that you can pick it up for a good chunk less than usual if you, too, want to up your travel tech game. Best of al, there are comparable discounts in both the UK and US.

Twelve South Butterfly SE UK deal

Twelve South Butterfly SE USA deal

Why get a Twelve South Butterfly SE?

The Butterfly SE is basically a clamshell that clasps shut using magnets when you're not using it, making it really small to pack away in your backpack or tech pouch. When you need it, you just open it up and you'll find two charging options.

One is a Qi2 wireless charging pad with the magnets that mark that standard out, which means it'll work perfectly with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, as well as charging any non-magnetised devices wirelessly.

The other side holds a flip-up Apple Watch puck, which lets you charge your smartwatch alongside your phone. That means if you're an iPhone and Apple Watch user, like me, this is the only charger you need, when paired with a decent power brick and the included braided USB-C cable.

The build quality here is exceptional, and the convenience is top-class, so while there are many cheaper ways to charge your devices, few can match this for elegance. To get it at a healthy discount is a bonus, so grab it before Prime Day ends and the price reverts.