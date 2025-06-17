My favourite iPhone charging stand is £40 off right now

I don't want any debate about it. If you are a complete Apple fan, you need this charging stand. The Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is the ultimate way to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at night. It uses just one supplied plug, minimising that nightstand jumble and looks great while it's at it.

The best part for me is that with the iPhone held aloft on the magnetic plate, you can turn it to the side and activate the nightstand mode, so you get the clock view or one of the other faces for your bedside.

The magnetic pads also now adjust by 90 degrees, so you can have the devices at any angle from vertical to horizontal.

This model uses Qi2 charging at 15W rather than the official MagSafe connection, but as the plates are still magnetic, it holds the phone and watch in for charging, just as MagSafe does.

The added bonus with this one is it even charges your AirPods – provided you have the magnetic charging case.

With a 29% discount right now, this charging stand is under £100. While that might seem a lot for a charger, it's worth every penny.