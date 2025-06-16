This stunning Apple Watch dock is "Liquid Glass" made real – and you don't have to wait until September for it

Quick Summary If you like the look of Apple's Liquid Glass design you might want to consider a bedside Apple Watch stand with similar aesthetics. The NightWatch has actually been on the market for years, but there's likely never been a better time to consider one.

It's fair to say that Apple has caused quite a stir with its Liquid Glass design for iOS 26 and this year's other software updates. And according to the majority of comments we've seen on social networks, it has been received positively,

That's good for one company in particular as it's already marketing an Apple Watch dock that personifies the Liquid Glass design concept. And, like Apple's intentions, it's not just crafted that way to look pretty.

The NightWatch (via Yanko Design) was actually first released in 2021 – long before Apple's new design concept was conceived (or, at least, long before it made it off the drawing board).

It is a clear orb in which you place your Apple Watch Series 10 or another model into, which then magnifies the screen. With your Apple Watch in Nightstand Mode, that gives you a neat-looking, futuristic beside alarm clock effect.

(Image credit: NightWatch)

The entire NightWatch dock is made from a single piece of lucite and hand-polished. You can add your Apple Watch wireless charger into the rear section so when you place your's into the dedicated slot it also charges it overnight.

Sound is amplified to, thanks to the design of the base, so alarm functionality works more effectively. And the dock as enables you to wake your Watch with a single tap – presumably through vibration.

The NightWatch is available from numerous retailers, including Amazon in the US and eBay in the UK. Prices can vary – we've seen it for $69.99 in the States and as little as £41.99 in the UK – the latter with 2-3 days free shipping.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: NightWatch)

When will Liquid Glass be available?

As for Liquid Glass, Apple's new design language will launch with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoe, WatchOS 26, and the other operating system updates later this year.

They'll likely be available from September, shortly before Apple refreshes its best iPhones. We think the iPhone 17 range will arrive around the third week of the month, so you could see the new software a week or so beforehand.