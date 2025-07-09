I use this phone charger every day and it's 38% off for Prime Day

If you use your phone a lot for photos and video, you probably find yourself running low on battery before the end of the day. Video and uploading can drain even the best of phones quickly, so it's handy to carry a power bank to give yourself some extra juice.

I've used a wide range of power banks over the years, from giant bricks to those built into phone cases but I've settled on one model that has served me well for the past year. The Belkin BoostCharge Power Bank 20K with Integrated Cable is not only a high capacity unit with 30W fast charging, but it comes with an integrated cable.

The model I use is actually the older version of this one, which was only 10K capacity and came with both an Apple Lightning cable and a USB-C. These days I have no use for the Lightning cable and so the fact that the new model is twice as powerful and comes with just a USB-C cable is ideal.

It's amazing how many times I've pulled a power bank out my bag but can't find a cable, or ended up using a ridiculously long cable that I've had to shove in my pocket. I love the fact that this is all in one, ready to go, plus its flat design slips as easily into a back pocket as it does a backpack.

Right now there's 38% off the BoostCharge Power Bank 20K, taking the price down to £21.84 for the black or pink versions. You can also pay just over a point more and get the blue model, which looks great. If you don't have a power bank with an integrated cable, I highly recommend you buy this one.