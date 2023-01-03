LG C3 OLED suddenly looks like a much more appealing TV

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LG has gone all-in at CES 2023, the world's largest technology showcase, revealing its A3, B3, C3, G3 and Z3 OLED TVs – and of them all in the range it's the C3 OLED that I'd want to buy, despite the G3 being even brighter and more impressive-sounding, as I've previously written.

That's because I find LG's 'C' models to be the best balance of new technology, latest processors, and ultimate picture quality, already marking the C3 OLED out as a contender for the best OLED TVs of 2023. It comes with the Gen 6 Alpha 9 processor, promising even better processing prowess.

But it's actually even simpler than that: the LG C3 OLED has a built-in stand as part of its design, whereas the G3 OLED does not, the latter designed for wall-mounting only. For many households, mine included, that just isn't as practical. It's also more expensive to install.

All that said, however, the new C3 OLED doesn't actually differ from the older C2 OLED in terms of panel. It's the OLED 'EX' technology, same in 2023 as it was in 2022. So why would I recommend the newer (and inevitably more expensive) model? Well, there's a cool new feature called Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro that looks to further improve high dynamic range (HDR).

The Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro feature effectively breaks the screen down into 20,000 different 'zones', so the sixth-gen A9 processor can use these for real-time analysis to deliver the best possible HDR10 pictures. The older C2 OLED only used a quarter the number of these 'zones'.

It may be the case that the excellent C2 OLED continues to get price cuts as a result of the C3 OLED's reveal (the latter's pricing is still TBC), so that's something to consider if you're bargain-hunting for the best TV deals, and I've included a shopping widget below to browse that model's current best price. Throughout last year the C2 OLED tumbled in price and was a no-brainer purchase during many of the sales.

Both LG C2 and C3 models include HDMI 2.1 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM support for next-gen gaming, guaranteeing the best images whether you're playing games, watching fast-paced sport, or want to kick back and check out a classic movie. It's a win-win if you're looking for a top OLED TV and I can't wait to see the latest tech at CES 2023 and in the real world later this year.