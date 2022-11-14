LG's best OLED TV just dropped to its cheapest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

T3 is an OLED TV expert, with us reviewing and rating all the best OLED TVs available today in 2022.

And that is why we know that this discount on the LG C2 OLED TV is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen in this year's Black Friday sales.

The LG C2 OLED TV deal is so good as it cuts 39% off the panel price at Amazon, officially taking it down to the cheapest it has ever been.

For those unfamiliar with the LG C2, in our LG C2 OLED review, we gave the TV a maximum score of 5 stars, praising its "fantastic image processing". We concluded that the LG C2 is "an irresistible high-end TV proposition for movie fans, gamers and sports addicts. It's absolutely outstanding."

That's why we think this deal is so good. The full details can be viewed below.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED TV 42-inch: £1399 , now £855 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The LG C2 OLED TV is a 5-star panel that has received rave reviews from every critic of note, including T3. It's the best OLED TV on the market for most people and a stellar choice for gamers, with support for 4K HDR visuals, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate, that make PS5 and Xbox Series X games look the best they can.

We confirmed that this deal makes the LG C2 OLED the cheapest it has ever been using the independent price tracking website camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab), which shows the price history and how it's never been listed cheaper than it is now at Amazon.

We recommend Amazon as a great place to buy OLED TVs as it has the broadest range of makers in the UK, and the full range of TV sizes for each model. It also allows customers to split the cost of a TV purchase, without any extra cost, over 12 months.

The T3 take: A superb future-proofed OLED TV, now at a very attractive price point

Buying an LG C2 OLED today makes sense for numerous reasons. Firstly, LG makes the best OLED TVs on the market today, and its C2 line is this year's latest panel.

OLED TV panels are so good as they offer unmatched in-image contrast between pixels. This is due to how OLED screens work, with each pixel independently lit and not reliant on a general backlight, as used for example of LED LCD screens.

The result of this is areas of bright light can be right next to areas of dark shadow and there will be no light bleed between the two. So OLED TVs are great for displaying low-light environments, as well as things like fires, candles, and light beams streaming in through windows, all adding to the immersion for the viewer.

Secondly, the LG C2 OLED comes equipped with the very best resolution and HDR image processing that is used on the market today, and has a load of future-proofed features like support for VRR/120Hz/ALLM which means it's going to deliver for years to come.

Thirdly, gamers and movie lovers will love the LG C2 as it comes with support for FreeSync Pro and G-Sync, as well as coming with a built-in Game Optimiser with lag-reducing Game Mode. If you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X, or a high-spec gaming PC, then this is a superb choice. Meanwhile, the TV's dedicated Cinema Mode and Filmmaker Mode make movies look superb.

We think this 42-inch version of the LG C2 OLED TV will be ideal for those with medium and small living rooms, as well as those looking for a TV to put in a study, games room or - maybe - even bedroom. It's big but not too big to fit comfortably in most rooms.

Like the idea of the LG C2 OLED TV listed above but do want a bigger panel size? Well, today's best prices on the giant 65-inch model can be viewed below.