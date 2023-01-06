Panasonic's new OLED TV suddenly looks the most appealing at CES 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At CES 2023, the world's largest technology showcase, it's always a battleground when it comes to the best OLED TVs. We've already seen LG's G3 OLED launch with impressive new brightness levels, but there's a surprise competitor that suddenly looks even more appealing for a greater number prospective buyers.

I'm talking about the Panasonic MZ2000, the company's top-end new telly (outside of the USA anyway, as it doesn't sell there), which is confirmed as the next-generation OLED EX panel type including MLA (or Micro Lens Array) for dizzying new brightness heights at up to 1500 nits, so Panasonic claims.

So what exactly is MLA and why does it matter? This technology is a large volume of microscopic lenses that can direct incoming light towards the viewer, meaning getting more from the same source. Expect brighter levels compared to the previous LZ2000 model, then, but also cleaner colours and, but of course, the undeniable contrast of OLED's self-emissive technology.

A brighter panel is one thing, of course, but that's not the precise reason I reckon Panasonic's new TV is the king of the OLEDs for 2023. It's because it delivers on various practicalities that other makers often lack: it's stand-mounted, for starters, unlike the LG G3's wall-mount default design.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Furthermore the MZ2000 continues Panasonic's long-running history with built-in speaker systems to deliver true Dolby Atmos surround sound immersion direct from the set itself, without the need for an additional soundbar. I've not heard the MZ2000 in action just yet, but having used the LZ2000 for an extended period of time at home, I know all too well how this top-end TV can project sound around the room and deliver great height in relation to the picture too.

Panasonic is also one of very few TV makers to support all the key high dynamic range formats. With the MZ2000 you get Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, and HLG, so no stone goes unturned in delivering the best real-time picture quality adaptation.

And while the above makes it brilliant for movies, there's loads of top gaming features on board too, including 4K/120Hz from HDMI 2.1, ALLM, VRR, and various sound and picture modes to ensure the best experience.

If I was buying a top-tier OLED TV in 2023 then, no doubt, the Panasonic MZ2000 would sit very highly on my list – assuming I didn't already have a big ol' soundsystem with which to pair my new set anyway. And even if I did, the all-in-one approach of the MZ2000's sound and picture pursuit of perfection would suit me just marvellously.

Pricing isn't yet confirmed, however, so how competitive Panasonic will be is up for question. Especially if you want the bigger version of this TV, at 77-inches, which joins the more common 55- and 65-inch models.