LG's best laptop suddenly looks like the ultimate lightweight option

When it comes to the best lightweight laptops, a certain name always appears near the top of the stack: LG. The Korean manufacturer has been impressing with its lightweight yet large-scale laptops for a number of years.

Now LG's best laptop, the Gram series, suddenly looks even more appealing for its 2023 range, thanks to a new and even thinner design than before. LG calls it the Gram Ultraslim, which as you've already guessed makes it the slimmest of the Gram range to date.

This brand new laptop, codename 15Z90RT, packs a 15.6-inch screen yet is under 11mm thick (well, thin) and weighs sub-1kg, too, at just 998g. That's an impressive set of low-scale and low-weight specs for a laptop with a screen of this size.

LG used CES 2023 – the world's largest technology show, hosted in Las Vegas, USA – to reveal its new Gram line-up, which in addition to the Ultraslim also includes a new Style model, the latter pushing a 16-inch panel with a double-fast refresh rate of 120Hz (the Ultraslim sticks with a 60Hz panel).

While LG might not be the first name you think of when considering the best laptops, its a name that I don't think you should overlook. Its Windows-based machines have quietly been climbing the ranks over the years, able to deliver great design, solid battery life, and the key appeal of low weight and large screen in one single package.

Well worth considering this if you're shopping for a lightweight laptop in 2023. Or, if you fancy something even larger, it's well worth checking out LG's 16- and 17-inch models in its current Gram line-up...