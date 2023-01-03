QD-OLED TVs just got a massive upgrade from Samsung – literally

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you've been following the best TV technologies in recent years then you'll know about QD-OLED (and, if not, here's an explainer). The Quantum Dot OLED technology has so far blown our minds in its Samsung SB95 and Sony A95K models.

For 2023, however, Samsung has revealed its aptly-named 'QD-OLED 2023' advances, which include a massive new upgrade – quite literally – in the form of a 77-inch monster that will be on display at the world's largest technology show, CES 2023, from 4th January.

Samsung isn't giving away model names or anything like that at this stage, though, just that QD-OLED 2023 will feature the mammoth 77-inch model, which will join smaller 55- and 65-inch models elsewhere in the company's TV line-up for 2023.

QD-OLED 2023: What's new?

It's not all just about size, though, with Samsung dropping some key marketing terms as part of the QD-OLED 2023 line-up. Principal among which is an upgraded HyperEfficient EL material – as featured in the already-on-sale SB95 TV – that's been tweaked to deliver improved colour brightness.

So not only more intense colour, which Samsung Display describes as 'clearer' as a result, but brighter output too – at up to a claimed 2000 nits. Now if you've ever seen the SB95 in a darkened room then you'll know just how eye-searingly bright it can be, so for the next-gen QD-OLED tech to go a step beyond even that on the brightness front is quite something.

Brightness increases do continue to be the TV industry's year-on-year push, though, with LG also using CES 2023 to stage the announcement of its G3 OLED TV, the brightest traditional OLED set to date – and clearly with the intent to rival the likes of Samsung and its competitive QD-OLED output.

Interestingly, however, Samsung's QD-OLED 2023 TVs will reduce power consumption overall, by as much as up to 25 per cent the company claims, by "applying high-efficiency organic materials and more advanced AI technology".

I'm at CES 2023 out in Las Vegas and will be heading to Samsung's TV showcase ahead of the show's official kick-off to check out what all the fuss is about. I look forward in particular to seeing the 77-inch mega QD-OLED 2023 model – because with a TV like that, seeing really is believing.