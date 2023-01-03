QD-OLED TVs just got a massive upgrade from Samsung – literally

Quantum Dot OLED TVs just got a new 77-inch monster as part of Samsung's QD-OLED 2023 line-up

Samsung QD-OLED 2023 77-inch TV at CES 2023
(Image credit: Samsung)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

If you've been following the best TV technologies in recent years then you'll know about QD-OLED (and, if not, here's an explainer). The Quantum Dot OLED technology has so far blown our minds in its Samsung SB95 and Sony A95K models.

For 2023, however, Samsung has revealed its aptly-named 'QD-OLED 2023' advances, which include a massive new upgrade – quite literally – in the form of a 77-inch monster that will be on display at the world's largest technology show, CES 2023, from 4th January.

Samsung isn't giving away model names or anything like that at this stage, though, just that QD-OLED 2023 will feature the mammoth 77-inch model, which will join smaller 55- and 65-inch models elsewhere in the company's TV line-up for 2023.

QD-OLED 2023: What's new?

It's not all just about size, though, with Samsung dropping some key marketing terms as part of the QD-OLED 2023 line-up. Principal among which is an upgraded HyperEfficient EL material – as featured in the already-on-sale SB95 TV – that's been tweaked to deliver improved colour brightness. 

So not only more intense colour, which Samsung Display describes as 'clearer' as a result, but brighter output too – at up to a claimed 2000 nits. Now if you've ever seen the SB95 in a darkened room then you'll know just how eye-searingly bright it can be, so for the next-gen QD-OLED tech to go a step beyond even that on the brightness front is quite something. 

Brightness increases do continue to be the TV industry's year-on-year push, though, with LG also using CES 2023 to stage the announcement of its G3 OLED TV, the brightest traditional OLED set to date – and clearly with the intent to rival the likes of Samsung and its competitive QD-OLED output.

Interestingly, however, Samsung's QD-OLED 2023 TVs will reduce power consumption overall, by as much as up to 25 per cent the company claims, by "applying high-efficiency organic materials and more advanced AI technology".

I'm at CES 2023 out in Las Vegas and will be heading to Samsung's TV showcase ahead of the show's official kick-off to check out what all the fuss is about. I look forward in particular to seeing the 77-inch mega QD-OLED 2023 model – because with a TV like that, seeing really is believing. 

TOPICS
Television
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸