LG’s new mini-LED TVs include a wire-free wonder

Quick Summary LG's 2025 QNED mini-LED TVs go on sale in May in the UK, US and Europe. The range runs from 50- to 100-inches and there's a wireless model with LG's Zero Connect box.

Back in January, we reported that LG was planning to launch a range of premium QNED TVs with Evo branding for 2025. And now they're rolling out.

That includes the most intriguing new model – one with wireless 144Hz video support.

The QNED9M is the first LG QNED TV to come with the firm's True Wireless technology, previously exclusive to M-series OLEDs.

Its Zero Connect box transmits audio and video without cables at up to 144Hz refresh rates, while still meeting AMD's criteria for a FreeSync Premium gaming experience. That means very low lag despite the wireless transmission, and could see it compare favourably against the best TVs out there.

The refresh rate for the rest of the Evo QNEDs in the range is either 120Hz or 144Hz depending on the model. The 55- and 60-inch QNED87, QNED86 and QNED85 have 120Hz, while the 65-, 75-, 86- and 100-inch models have 144Hz.

LG's 2025 QNED TVs: what's on offer?

All models sport LG's mini-LED QNED displays and the latest generation of its Alpha AI processor (in the QNED9M, QNED85 and QNED92) and AI Picture Pro optimisation. All run webOS 25.

There's dynamic tone mapping for fine-tuning the brightness and contrast, virtual 9.1.2 surround sound, an AI object enhancer for enhanced detail and in a nice touch, AI personalisation for each user of the TV.

LG's Picture/Sound Wizard can recommend audio and video mode for each individual profile. You can switch between them via voice recognition, as well as with the remote.

If you're familiar with LG's remote controls you'll already know about its mouse-like control, and the remote here also has an AI button for voice recognition and navigation.

The TVs will go on sale next month in the US, Korea and European countries, with other territories following later this year.

Different models are currently available to order in different countries. LG UK is currently listing the QNED85 only, with prices of £1,099 for 55-inches, £1,399 for 65- and £2,099 for the 75-inch model.

In the US, the 55-inch QNED82A is $599, whilethe flagship 100-inch QNED85A is $4,999.

LG Australia currently lists two of the new Evo QNED TVs for pre-order – the 65-inch QNED81 at AU$1,899 and the 100-inch QNED86A at AU$8,999.