LG unveils its CES 2025 TV plans and OLED isn't the only tech getting exciting upgrades

Quick Summary
LG has revealed that it is a premium line to its QNED TV range for 2025.
It'll be officially unveiled during CES in Las Vegas in January, but some of the features and details have been announced already.
LG is never one to keep shtum about its CES 2025 plans and, as is traditional, has revealed one of its debuting product ranges already.
While it is one of the world's biggest manufacturers of OLED TVs, it'll also focus heavily on QNED TV models and tech at the forthcoming electronics show, and in 2025 in general.
It has announced that it'll be introducing new premium models featuring QNED technology, adopting the "evo" branding from its OLED range for the LED-based lineup, too.
The range will even include an LG QNED9M series TV with wireless 144Hz video support.
"Our renewed 2025 LG QNED evo lineup inherits OLED’s differentiated picture quality along with a true wireless viewing experience and ultra-personalised solutions to deliver an outstanding super-large viewing experience,” said LG's president, Hyoung-sei Park.
The overall lineup will also include a 100-inch model for the first time, plus new AI-enhanced picture and sound processing, and webOS 25 – the latest version of LG's Smart TV platform.
The manufacturer claims that the evo range will boast a wider colour gamut thanks to the inclusion of its new, proprietary Dynamic QNED Color Solution technology. This replaces quantum dots and uses the backlight to "express pure colours" and therefore improve the visible spectrum.
The new models will also utilise LG's α8 AI Processor for more accurate, AI-boosted upscaling and picture performance. And there will be a new AI Magic Remote included with each QNED evo set.
This will especially work well with webOS 25, which adds more personalisation and customisation options this year, along with some neat new upgrades and features, such as a generative AI screensaver.
We'll learn more about this new TV range during CES, along with new OLED which will undoubtedly also be announced. That is unless LG gives us the heads up ahead of time, as per usual.
