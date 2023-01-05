Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist takes convertible laptops to another level

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

No, you're not looking at two laptops in the picture above. Instead what you see is the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist, a whole new take on the idea of a convertible laptop – and one of the most interesting things I've played with at CES 2023, the largest technology show in the world.

The ThinkBook Plus Twist is a different take for a number of reasons: one, it's the first laptop to ever feature a colour E-Ink screen on one side of its lid; second, it's a dual-screen device, with an OLED panel living on the opposite side; third, and most apparent thanks to its name, is the twist-control hinge mechanism that can flip between those two panels with a quick horizontal twist.

I wouldn't typically write about business-focused laptops, as the majority of consumers out there simply aren't going to be able to get ahold of the ThinkBook Plus Twist – unless your company issues one to a whole bunch of employees. Even so, what's interesting about the Twist is how the idea of this technology could trickle down to other products, as it's such a different take compared to the usual 360-degree convertible laptop.

How does the ThinkBook Plus Twist work?

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

As you can see from my gallery of pictures above, in its typical form the ThinkBook Plus Twist looks like most other 13-inch laptops. At least it will if you're staring at the screen in laptop mode – as from the other side is that colour E-Ink display to be seen by anyone looking onward to your laptop.

The idea is the two different screen types offer a whole different way of working: E-Ink for low power consumption and a battery life that can last an age, versus twisting back around to the more traditional 2.8K-resolution OLED panel and continuing at a higher refresh rate.

Add the stylus pen and fold the Twist flat and that E-Ink panel can be a long-lasting tablet replacement to scrawl down notes. Ideal alternative if you're been thinking of using a Remarkable 2 or Onyx Book Note Air 2 Plus for your note-taking.