Forget gaming headsets, Razer has a gaming soundbar with head-tracking tech

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Forget about the best gaming headsets and set your ears free, for Razer has just announced the Leviathan V2 Pro – which uses artificial intelligence to follow your head movements and deliver personalised sound.

When I think about the best soundbars I tend to think of whacking-great systems that sit under the TV. Sure, there are more gaming soundbars available these days, but I've been largely underwhelmed by their capabilities... until now.

The Leviathan V2 Pro will be on show at CES 2023 – the largest tech show in the world – and I cannot wait to get my ears around what this little soundbar has to offer. It's the "world's first beam-forming soundbar with head-tracking AI" according to Razer, which has partnered with Audioscenics to bring this technology to market. I'm already sold.

The Leviathan V2 Pro is actually a two-piece package, comprising 600mm-long soundbar and a separate subwoofer, so you get a full frequency range delivered from this pairing. The low-end starts at 40Hz, which means true bass and sub-bass sounds will remain part of your soundtrack.

There's THX Spatial Audio compatibility, too, which is the whole reason for the head-tracking tech – to ensure that the three-dimensional effect remains in tact wherever you move your bonce during a gaming session.

Razer being a gaming company, it's gone big on RGB lighting for the Leviathan V2 Pro too. There are 30 zones where colours can eminate, should you want, adding extra visual power to your gaming rig's audio setup.

The Leviathan V2 Pro will retail for $399.99 when it goes on sale in the USA. I don't have any wider territory pricing at this stage, but I wouldn't be surprised to see it command a similar asking price in GBP or EUR currencies. Not cheap, but I still think it looks like a star little package.