Steelseries' Arctis Nova 3 headset is a "cheat code" for PS5, Xbox and Switch gamers

Quick Summary The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless Series gaming headsets have fast wireless connections and over 200 audio presets optimised for specific games. They support 360-degree Spatial Audio and are designed with PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch in mind.

SteelSeries has launched a new generation of its popular Arctis Nova wireless gaming headsets.

The Arctis Nova 3 Wireless Series comes in two versions, one for PlayStation and one for Xbox, while both are also compatible with PCs and the Nintendo Switch.

The first thing you'll notice are the fun colours – in addition to black and white variants, you can also choose aqua or lavender. However, the most interesting thing about the headphones may well be the app they connect to.

The headphones have been launched alongside a new version of the Arctis app, which includes over 200 custom audio presets for specific games, such as Call of Duty, Fortnite, and GTA.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The profiles have been developed by audio engineers, esports players and game developers, and you can change them in real time without leaving the game.

According to SteelSeries, the presets ensure that you'll hear things other gamers don't.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Steelseries Arctis Nova 3: key features and pricing

Each ear contains a custom neodymium magnetic driver delivering 360-degree Spatial Audio. The headset is compatible with both Tempest 3D audio on PS5 and Microsoft Spatial Sound.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They come with a small USB-C dongle that creates a fast 2.4GHz wireless connection from a wide range of consoles and other hardware. There's also Bluetooth 5.3 on board.

Battery life is over 40 hours with Bluetooth and 30-plus hours over 2.4GHz, and fast charging gives you up to nine hours of gaming audio from 15 minutes of charging.

And to ensure that other players hear your taunts in all their glory, there's a new Clearcast microphone with twice the bandwidth of its predecessor, delivering audio at 16-bit/32kHz.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The Arctis Nova 3 Wireless Series have dual-hinged arms, removable ear cushions with breathable memory foam and a stretchy secondary headband to help distribute pressure evenly. Total weight is 260g.

The Arctis Nova Wireless 3P for PlayStation and Nova 3X for Xbox are available now and priced identically: £99.99 / $109.99 / €109.99 / AU$199.