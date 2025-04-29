New Xbox controllers could embrace tech Google ditched years ago
Rumours abound that Microsoft will launch three new controllers, one with Cloud Gaming at its heart
Quick Summary
Industry experts claim that Microsoft could launch three new Xbox controllers this year, including one or two with direct cloud connectivity.
This could reduce latency when playing over Xbox Cloud Gaming, although it's a technology that we've encountered a few times before...
Microsoft is reportedly gearing up to introduce three new Xbox controllers at different price points, with one said to embrace new technology,
Well, new tech for Xbox anyway – Google did it years ago.
Windows and Microsoft expert Jez Corden suggests in his XB2 podcast (via NotebookCheck) that the company has plans for a trio of new controllers, with a replacement for the current Xbox Wireless Controller coming in cheapest.
There will also be a premium controller, it's claimed (something reiterated by YouTuber eXtas1s). That could replace the Elite 2 and feature similar haptics to Sony's DualSense.
And finally, there could be a mid-range model that includes direct connection to Xbox Cloud Gaming through your home network. That could reduce latency for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who play games over the cloud on devices such as Samsung and LG Smart TVs, and Fire TV Sticks.
In fact, it's not a new idea and somewhat surprising that Microsoft hasn't already got something on the market.
Google got there first
When Google Stadia launched, its controller did exactly that – connected directly to your Wi-Fi network to reduce latency. The Stadia controller circumnavigated whichever device you were playing on and therefore cut out whatever lag caused by having to send commands via a middle-man.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Amazon adopts similar tech in its Luna Controller.
Of course, even though it was groundbreaking at the time, direct Wi-Fi connectivity didn't save Stadia, but it had many more problems that resulted in its downfall. Xbox Cloud Gaming is in a far better position already.
It is said that both the new mid-priced Xbox controller and premium variant could carry cloud connectivity, which makes a lot of sense. And it is expected that all three devices could arrive before the next Xbox console – whether that's a handheld or something else.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
3 best Xbox Series X/S games you've probably never heard of
There’s a lot more than Forza and Starfield to Xbox gaming, and we’ve picked out three absolute belters you may have missed
By Matt Tate
-
Xbox Series X/S storage space problems solved by a sneaky Xbox Game Pass update
You may never have to buy external storage again
By Rik Henderson
-
One of the best villains in gaming is coming to Xbox Game Pass for free
All Game Pass subscribers are getting one of the best single-player shooters of the decade
By Rik Henderson
-
Xbox Game Pass gets arguably the best game of all time for free, no strings attached
There's a real treat in store for Xbox Series X/S owners this month
By Rik Henderson
-
You already own an Xbox gaming handheld, you just need the official Backbone One controller
The ultimate Xbox handheld is likely in your pocket already
By Rik Henderson
-
I went into Atomfall expecting a British Fallout, but got a big surprise
Rebellion's retro-tastic sci-fi adventure is much more than previously imagined
By Rik Henderson
-
Xbox lets slip major plans ahead of potential handheld launch
Microsoft accidentally posts a marketing image before pulling it down again
By Rik Henderson
-
Xbox Game Pass to add the new sci-fi adventure I've most wanted to play
Subscribers set to get Atomfall on day one for free
By Rik Henderson