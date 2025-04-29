New Xbox controllers could embrace tech Google ditched years ago

Quick Summary Industry experts claim that Microsoft could launch three new Xbox controllers this year, including one or two with direct cloud connectivity. This could reduce latency when playing over Xbox Cloud Gaming, although it's a technology that we've encountered a few times before...

Microsoft is reportedly gearing up to introduce three new Xbox controllers at different price points, with one said to embrace new technology,

Well, new tech for Xbox anyway – Google did it years ago.

Windows and Microsoft expert Jez Corden suggests in his XB2 podcast (via NotebookCheck) that the company has plans for a trio of new controllers, with a replacement for the current Xbox Wireless Controller coming in cheapest.

There will also be a premium controller, it's claimed (something reiterated by YouTuber eXtas1s). That could replace the Elite 2 and feature similar haptics to Sony's DualSense.

And finally, there could be a mid-range model that includes direct connection to Xbox Cloud Gaming through your home network. That could reduce latency for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who play games over the cloud on devices such as Samsung and LG Smart TVs, and Fire TV Sticks.

In fact, it's not a new idea and somewhat surprising that Microsoft hasn't already got something on the market.

Google got there first

When Google Stadia launched, its controller did exactly that – connected directly to your Wi-Fi network to reduce latency. The Stadia controller circumnavigated whichever device you were playing on and therefore cut out whatever lag caused by having to send commands via a middle-man.

Amazon adopts similar tech in its Luna Controller.

Of course, even though it was groundbreaking at the time, direct Wi-Fi connectivity didn't save Stadia, but it had many more problems that resulted in its downfall. Xbox Cloud Gaming is in a far better position already.

It is said that both the new mid-priced Xbox controller and premium variant could carry cloud connectivity, which makes a lot of sense. And it is expected that all three devices could arrive before the next Xbox console – whether that's a handheld or something else.