LG TVs get the game-changing free upgrade promised months ago
Your LG TV can now be an Xbox – no console required
Back in January LG made TV owners a promise – they'd be getting a major free upgrade that would deliver Xbox game streaming to their TVs without requiring a console. That promise didn't come with a timescale attached to it, but it's now being delivered and you can play Xbox games on compatible LG TVs today. It's just a matter of installing the Xbox app.
The new Xbox app is available for recent TVs running webOS 24 or later. Although you don't need a console you do need a Game Pass Ultimate account, and you'll also need a Bluetooth controller such as the official Xbox controller.
An Ultimate subscription currently costs £14.99 / $19.99 / AU$22.95 per month.
Xbox streaming on your TV: pros and cons
As we said when LG first announced the feature, cloud gaming has come on leaps and bounds in recent years. Provided you've got a decent internet connection you can expect smooth gameplay without the latency and stuttering that affected earlier cloud-based platforms.
The downside of the Xbox offering is that Microsoft's cloud gaming currently tops out at 1080p and 60 frames per second. Rival services such as GeForce NOW deliver 4K. However, LG's upscaling is very good and games should look pretty great on their OLEDs especially.
The upside, of course, is that you don't need to buy or make room for an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X. And because it's Game Pass you don't need to spend a fortune on games.
I'm a Game Pass subscriber on my Xbox and I think Microsoft's subscription offering is better than Sony's. With games from gaming giants including Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, Mojang, Xbox Game Studios and others it's got a really big catalogue including some really big hitters across multiple genres.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The new Xbox app is available now from LG Apps and the Gaming Portal.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
New Panerai Submersible Chrono Marina Militare Experience Edition has one feature I wish more watches had
And it comes with a three-day immersive experience
By Sam Cross
-
Adidas' $500 race shoe might just win your next marathon for you
The brand unveils the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2, the second iteration of the precision-engineered, limited-edition weapon for elite road runners
By Matt Kollat