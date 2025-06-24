Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition proves you really can play Xbox anywhere

Quick Summary Xbox and Meta have partnered for a special edition XR headset and gaming bundle. The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is carbon black, comes with a limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller as well as Meta Touch Plus Controllers, and includes three-month subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Meta Horizon+.

After many years of speculation, there's finally a VR headset with the Xbox name on it. Microsoft has partnered with Meta for a custom edition version of the Meta Quest 3S, which also includes matching controllers.

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is an all-in-one set for gamers who want to take their Xbox Cloud Gaming experiences into the virtual world.

As well as a carbon black headset with velocity green accents and 128GB of storage, you get a pair of similarly-coloured Touch Plus controllers, as well as a limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller.

Also included in the box is an Elite Strap for more comfortable gaming sessions, three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and three months of Meta Horizon+.

This means you can start your XR gaming journey with 100s of free games available to you from the off. The Xbox app was launched for standard Meta Quest models in December 2023, but this is the first time the two companies have combined for a dedicated offering.

Play Xbox games from the comfort of your own headset

The Xbox app works within the headset in much the same way as it does on a phone, tablet or TV. The main difference is that games are played in 2D on a giant virtual display. And as the Meta Quest 3S has mixed reality capabilities, you can even continue to see your surroundings as you play.

All Xbox games are streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming, so you don't need to connect your headset to a console or PC. It is a standalone, wireless device. You can also just pair your Wireless controller and away you go.

This is a further example of Xbox's play anywhere philosophy, with the Xbox ROG Ally handheld coming soon to also offer Xbox games in yet another form factor.

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is available now priced at $399.99 in the US and £379.99 in the UK.

If you don't want the added extras (or the carbon black finish), the 128GB white Meta Quest is available for less – you can still download the Xbox app, although you'll have to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate separately and supply your own game controller.