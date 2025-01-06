LG TV owners getting a major free upgrade that means they'll never have to own a console again

Quick Summary
LG TVs will be getting the Xbox app later this year, allowing owners to play 100s of Xbox games over the internet.
You won't need a games console, just a Bluetooth controller.
Microsoft is continuing to expand the amount of devices that can be considered "an Xbox". It has announced a new partnership with LG to add the Xbox app to its Smart TVs.
The Xbox app enables owners to access Xbox Cloud Gaming as part of an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This includes the play of 100s of Xbox Series X and Xbox One games without needing to own a games console. All you need is a Bluetooth game controller, such as the Xbox Wireless Controller, which you connect to your TV.
Microsoft also recently added the ability to play a select few games that Xbox gamers already own, all streamed over the internet.
There's no word yet on when the app might launch on "select LG Smart TVs", but the announcement coincides with CES 2025 which kicks off today in Las Vegas.
It is likely that all of LG's new OLED TVs will support the app, considering they come with the latest technology, but it'd be surprising if at least some older models don't receive compatibility too.
The partnership will hopefully greatly expand the amount of Smart TVs capable of playing Xbox games over the cloud. Until now, Samsung has been the only manufacturer with a dedicated Xbox app, although some of the higher-end Fire TV Sticks were recently added to the device list.
It furthers the marketing message that has been adopted by Microsoft in recent times, which claims that multiple products are "an Xbox" – you don't necessarily need an Xbox console itself.
Cloud gaming has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, with latency and streaming quality improving significantly. It means you can play any of the available games without needing dedicated hardware nor to store them locally. The control codes go over the 'net in one direction, while 1080p video returns to your display.
An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will be needed to play, however, which currently costs £14.99 / $19.99 / AU$22.95 per month.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
