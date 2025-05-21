Samsung OLED TV update finally adds something LG owners have enjoyed for years
Samsung signs a deal with Nvidia to bring something extraordinary to its OLED TVs
Quick Summary
Samsung is introducing Nvidia G-Sync tech to its OLED TVs this year, starting with the forthcoming Samsung S95F.
This will ensure smooth refresh rates up to 165Hz when matched with a suitable gaming PC.
Samsung is finally introducing a new feature to its TVs that brings them into line with the other best OLED TVs on the market, from LG and other manufacturers.
Nvidia G-Sync is a gamer-centric technology that ensures a display matches the frame rate output from supported gaming PCs. This enables a TV to reach frame rates of up to 165Hz to ensure games are run at their smoothest.
Some TV makers, such as Hisense and TCL, offer G-Sync on different models, but LG is perhaps the best known for its integration. Many of its OLED sets have supported the tech since 2019.
Now though, Samsung is joining the renowned list. Compatibility will be found first on the firm's flagship Samsung 95F, with other 2025 OLED models getting it as part of a phased rollout.
Samsung undoubtedly makes some of the best TVs on the market today, but this will be the icing on the cake for many PC gamers.
What is Nvidia G-Sync and what does it do?
Along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro – which can also be found on Samsung's OLEDs – Nvidia G-Sync ensures frame rates are consistent and rapid when games are played on a PC with an Nvidia GPU.
It also feature variable refresh rate (VRR) compatibility to adjust the refresh rate in real time to match a game's frames per second, even if they fluctuate. That means you should see smooth and stable picture performance, even when the game itself is suffering frame rate dips.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Samsung's TVs also feature auto low latency mode (ALLM) that switches them into the correct settings automatically to ensure a lag-free experience. And proprietary AI Auto Game Mode technology optimises pictures and sound specifically when gaming.
"With the addition of Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and our most advanced gaming features yet, Samsung’s 2025 OLED TVs deliver elite-level performance for even the most competitive players," said Samsung's executive vice president of its visual display customer experience team, Kevin Lee.
The Samsung OLED S95F is available to pre-order now priced from £2,499 / $2,299.99 / €2,899 for the 55-inch model. You can also get it in 65-, 77- and 83-inch screen sizes.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Samsung's next-gen foldables tipped for a premium hinge upgrade – bar one
The drive to make Samsung's foldables thinner could see a premium uplift
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could see a major design change after all
We have everything crossed this rumour is true
-
Google exec confirms Samsung XR headset launch date – and it's soon
Forget Android 16 – this is the news we all wanted
-
Watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch right here, even though it's not great news for UK
Samsung will finally unveil its thinnest phone yet during a dedicated livestream – here's how to watch it live
-
Samsung's tri-fold Galaxy phone tipped to come with a hidden battery surprise
Source reveals how Samsung might be able to create a superthin device with decent battery life
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 said to be thinnest foldable yet – could be the breakthrough the market needs
Samsung’s next folding phone could take the form factor in a new direction
-
Samsung's 2025 TVs finally come to the UK – and get the seal of approval from a British institution
Samsung is now BAFTA's official screen partner, as it opens UK pre-orders for its new Neo QLED and OLED models
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 reportedly gets One UI 8 update already, with video showing several new features
You might still be waiting for One UI 7, but someone already has One UI 8