Samsung OLED TV update finally adds something LG owners have enjoyed for years

Quick Summary Samsung is introducing Nvidia G-Sync tech to its OLED TVs this year, starting with the forthcoming Samsung S95F. This will ensure smooth refresh rates up to 165Hz when matched with a suitable gaming PC.

Samsung is finally introducing a new feature to its TVs that brings them into line with the other best OLED TVs on the market, from LG and other manufacturers.

Nvidia G-Sync is a gamer-centric technology that ensures a display matches the frame rate output from supported gaming PCs. This enables a TV to reach frame rates of up to 165Hz to ensure games are run at their smoothest.

Some TV makers, such as Hisense and TCL, offer G-Sync on different models, but LG is perhaps the best known for its integration. Many of its OLED sets have supported the tech since 2019.

Now though, Samsung is joining the renowned list. Compatibility will be found first on the firm's flagship Samsung 95F, with other 2025 OLED models getting it as part of a phased rollout.

Samsung undoubtedly makes some of the best TVs on the market today, but this will be the icing on the cake for many PC gamers.

What is Nvidia G-Sync and what does it do?

Along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro – which can also be found on Samsung's OLEDs – Nvidia G-Sync ensures frame rates are consistent and rapid when games are played on a PC with an Nvidia GPU.

It also feature variable refresh rate (VRR) compatibility to adjust the refresh rate in real time to match a game's frames per second, even if they fluctuate. That means you should see smooth and stable picture performance, even when the game itself is suffering frame rate dips.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung's TVs also feature auto low latency mode (ALLM) that switches them into the correct settings automatically to ensure a lag-free experience. And proprietary AI Auto Game Mode technology optimises pictures and sound specifically when gaming.

"With the addition of Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and our most advanced gaming features yet, Samsung’s 2025 OLED TVs deliver elite-level performance for even the most competitive players," said Samsung's executive vice president of its visual display customer experience team, Kevin Lee.

The Samsung OLED S95F is available to pre-order now priced from £2,499 / $2,299.99 / €2,899 for the 55-inch model. You can also get it in 65-, 77- and 83-inch screen sizes.