LG's 2025 OLED TV lineup includes "world's first" true wireless 144Hz model

Quick Summary LG has revealed two of the new OLED TV models it plans to debut at CES 2025 in the coming week. The flagship LG OLED evo M5 is a true wireless set, allowing for 4K 144Hz video to be transmitted with no need for cables, while the LG OLED evo G5 has a 165Hz refresh rate.

As is traditional, LG has announced several of its key products for 2025 before their official unveiling at CES in Las Vegas this coming week.

That includes new QNED TVs and a bonkers projector and speaker built into a standing lamp. And now we have official details on the new OLED TV models the Korean brand plans to launch at the show.

LG is synonymous with OLED, having been just about the first manufacturer to release televisions using its own OLED panels more than 14 years ago. Its TVs have regularly been considered among the best premium sets ever since.

Its latest lineup doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel, but the addition of new AI-driven personalisation, and the Alpha 11 AI processor Gen2 ensure the top of the range models continue to set a high bar for picture performance and usability.

Two models have been announced so far, with the LG OLED evo M5 being the absolute flagship. It is, as the brand claims, the "world's first" with true wireless connectivity capable of transmitting 4K 144Hz video.

That means you can place the display anywhere and send both audio and video to it without needing to plug any source into the TV directly. What's more, the process is latency-free so it is just as capable with gaming as a fully wired alternative.

(Image credit: LG)

The LG OLED evo G5 is an upgrade on the existing LG OLED evo G4 – a TV we awarded five stars to in our review last year.

Like the M5, it runs on the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2, which uses deep learning algorithms to enhance images no matter the quality and resolution of the source.

It goes one better than its stablemate, in fact, with a 4K 165Hz panel for the best gaming experiences. VRR, Nvidia G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium are on board too, in order to ensure that games run at their best no matter whether you use a PC, PS5 Pro or Xbox Series X.

Both TV models feature AI Sound Pro audio, which is capable of outputting a virtual 11.1.2-channel experience. And they come with an AI Remote, which works with features found on the sets, such as AI Welcome that greets users by name, and AI Voice ID that recognises each member of the family individually when they speak.

They also utilise AI Search, a new system that leverages a Large Language Model (LLM) to enable more accurate, conversational search functionality, resulting in more natural results.

There's even AI Chatbot access for help with TV issues, and a Generative Image Gallery to create custom, AI screensavers and backgrounds.

Each of the premium OLED evo TVs will be on display during CES and T3 will be there to bring you the latest. We'll also give you our thoughts when we've seen them in action.