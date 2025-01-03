LG's new projector looks more like something IKEA would come up with

Quick Summary
LG has announced two lifestyle projectors ahead of CES 2025, one of which has already won a CES Innovation Award.
The LG PF600U is a projector, LED Mood lamp and Bluetooth speaker in one. Genius.
We're just days away from the CES, which officially kick starts on 6 January 2025 in Las Vegas. The show usually sees the launch of what will be this year's best TVs, alongside various other announcements from many of the big names in tech, and some of those companies have already started revealing what they will be showing off.
Samsung for example, has announced its new refrigerators that will feature AI Hybrid Cooling tech, new monitors with AI capabilities, gaming performance and enhanced productivity, and a new 3D technology developed with Google called 'Eclipsa Audio' that will be on board its 2025 TVs and soundbars.
But Korean rival LG has also thrown its own product announcements out there in the form of a couple of new "lifestyle projectors". And one of them is particularly interesting.
Designed to maximise space, the PF600U is a projector that also incorporates a Bluetooth speaker and LED mood lamp. That's something you'd more likely see in an IKEA than on the CES show floor.
The CineBeam S (or PU615U), meanwhile, is the company's smallest-ever 4K Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector.
Both projectors are claimed to offer "exceptional picture quality, design and ease of use". The PF600U might not have the catchiest name out there, but it was inspired by a floor lamp and it has already won a CES Innovation Award.
In terms of specs, it has a Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, 300 ANSI lumens of brightness, and runs on LG's webOS for easy streaming. It can project images between 30-inches and 120-inches.
As a LED mood lamp, it has nine colour options and five brightness levels, and offers a 110-degree tilting head, along with an auto screen adjustment function. Its stereo speakers with passive radiators are designed to deliver immersive sound.
What about the LG CineBeam S?
The CineBeam S is the smaller of the two. It has a sleek, compact design that delivers a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution and 500 ANSI lumens of brightness. Its ultra-short throw capability projects images ranging from 40-inches to 100-inches with just a few inches of wall clearance, making it perfect for smaller rooms and spaces.
It has a built in stereo sound system with Dolby Atmos, runs on LG's webOS like the PF600U and also features auto screen adjustment, wall colour adjustment and screen scaling/shifting to help it adapt to various room configurations and wall surfaces.
LG hasn't announced pricing or availability for the two lifestyle projectors as yet, but we will be sure to let you know how much each will cost and when you will be able to get hold of them when we know.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
