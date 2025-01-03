Samsung's 2025 gaming monitors promise incredible upgrades – including 500Hz for OLED

Quick Summary Samsung has announced a range of new gaming and professional monitors it plans to release later this year. They are all being shown at CES 2025 in Las Vegas next week.

Samsung's CES plans are becoming more clear, at least when it comes to its gaming monitor division. It has announced a collection of new models coming this year, including a 500Hz OLED and big AI-powered improvements.

The range will be lead by the Samsung Smart Monitor M9, with new AI technology on board to optimise images depending on the content. It will automatically detect whether you are gaming, watching video, or running applications and adjust the display settings to suit.

The AI will even detect the type of game being played and alter the settings to best present each genre.

4K AI Upscaling Pro tech will also enhance lower resolution signals to Ultra HD, and the 32-inch 4K OLED display ensures everything looks at its best.

Samsung has announced new models in its Odyssey range too. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is claimed to be the world's first 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor. It comes with a refresh rate of 240Hz and considering the resolution in that size, has an extremely tight pixels per inch ratio of 165 PPI.

The new Odyssey OLED G6 also comes with a "world's first" claim. It has a QHD resolution but 500Hz refresh rate.

Finally, the 27-inch Odyssey 3D is, as the name suggests, sports a glasses-free 3D panel. A lenticular lens on the front provides 3D images without needing external spectacles.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's a new Samsung monitor for creators as well – the 37-inch ViewFinity S8. It's the brand's largest 16:9 4K monitor and is aimed at the professional market.

"With the new monitors in our industry-leading lineups, we’re giving people more ways to explore the content and connections that they love in new ways,” said Samsung's executive vice president of its visual display business, Hoon Chung.

All of the models will be on display at CES 2025 from next week. T3 will be there to bring you all the latest as it happens.