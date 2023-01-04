This 45-inch HP curved monitor will seriously upgrade your desk setup

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

CES 2023 is the highlight of the calendar for every tech company, with everyone bringing their latest and greatest technology to show off. We've already seen a handful of releases ahead of the public opening on Thursday.

Now, computing giant, HP, have released a new range of monitors called the E-series. This range has been designed for home and office use, and features a wide range of variants from 22-inches up to a behemoth 45-inch curved unit, which looks set to vie for the crown of best ultrawide monitor.

HP says the range has been designed to keep hybrid workers focussed, irrespective of location. To help manage that, the range features HP Eye Ease, which reduces blue light emitted from the display. Additionally, an Ambient Light Sensor can automatically adjust the screen brightness, in order to better match with the lighting conditions around you and reduce the detriment bright light sources can have.

The range features a host of monitors in various denominations. There are touch-screen models, as well as variants with QHD and 4k resolution on offer.

It's the flagship 45-incher that really caught my eye, though. It's listed as the 'world’s first 45-inch super ultrawide dual QHD curved monitor for a more immersive experience' and it looks like a really attractive proposition.

You can use it to replace two traditional monitors, thanks to something called Virtual Dual Display, which allows you to use two virtual monitors from a single input cable. It's a good job, too, as it's about 108 cm across, so fitting anything else alongside it will prove challenging.

The panel itself has a DQHD resolution of 5120x1440, 400 nits of peak brightness and a 3000:1 contrast ratio. That should make for a clear and crisp image, with sharp shadows and deep blacks.

Pricing for the E-series starts at £199, though that will be for the entry level 22-inch model. There is no additional pricing information at the moment, so watch this space for further updates.