T3's Best of CES 2023 Awards: all the best tech from this year's show

January is the most exciting time of year in the tech calendar, because it's CES time of year, when the world's largest consumer technology show, based in Las Vegas, USA, brings together thousands of technology companies to display their top new kit to the media and insiders.

CES 2023 was a real return to form, and in time-honoured fashion T3 was on the ground scouring for the best new products, concepts and innovations, which is where our T3 Best of CES 2023 Awards comes into play.

As is always the case when picking our favourites from such a strong and extensive selection of gadgets and gizmos, there's a huge swathe of stuff that only just missed our list. We can't give an award to every single product after all, this list is to highlight those that really stood out in the various categories.

So without further ado, here's T3's Best of CES 2023 Awards list, comprised of a wide selection of products and brands, many of which will make your tech life even better as and when they go on sale later this year.

Best Laptop

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo YogaBook 9i

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i seriously impressed us at this year's show. This is no ordinary laptop – it features not one but two 4K OLED displays. That means that you can use both screens separately or combine the two to double the size. You can also place the keyboard on top of the second screen, leaving just a thin OLED on the bottom section.

Do you need a laptop with two screens? Probably not. But do we want a laptop with two screens? Of course we do, and that's why we love the look of the Yoga Book 9i. It's innovative and exciting, and that's what CES 2023 should be all about!

Best Lightweight Laptop

(Image credit: LG)

LG Gram Ultraslim

The new LG Gram Ultraslim is both lighter and thinner than the previous model, making this an even more appealing option for anyone looking for a lightweight laptop.

It actually weighs just a touch under a kilogram (998g to be exact)! There's a 15.6-inch OLED display and 13th Gen Intel Core processor for good measure too. A great addition to the series and yet another star product from LG.

Best Gaming Laptop

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer Blade 18

Gaming laptops are big news this year, mainly because they are physically bigger. When it comes to screen sizes, 18-inch is the new 17, giving you more of a desktop experience than the usual offering. And when it comes to gaming, those extra inches really count.

The Razer Blade 18 is one such machine, giving you an 18-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response. There's 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 graphics, and up to 64GB of RAM. This really is a machine that can replace your desktop – wherever you happen to be. It's the most powerful Razer laptop ever made.

Best Health Tech

(Image credit: Withings)

Withings U-Scan

As health sensors go, the Withings U-Scan is a little different. While it still delivers a wide range of recommendations on your health, it obtains the data from your urine. Rather than having to collect your own samples though, the device sits in the toilet bowl, and lets you go as normal.

The collection method is a little more complicated than that, as it is able to detect urine from water and gets cleaned by the flush. It all makes the process of collecting the data super easy and the data it is able to extract is really useful for health tracking.

Best Headphones

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus

You could think of these Sennheiser 'buds as an all-new category in a sense, as they're designed for those who have less than perfect hearing. The Conversation Clear Plus help you listen to what everyone around you is saying even in particularly crowded spots.

The company designed the headphones in response to increasing data that the world's population has diminished hearing over the years and its an often stigmatised topic that many don't speak about. So here we are not only talking about it, but T3 Awarding it!

Best TV Innovation

(Image credit: Future)

LG M3 OLED

While we were very impressed with the LG C3 OLED and G3 OLED, the latter thanks to its increased brightness, it's the LG M3 OLED that takes the T3 Award for TV Innovation at CES 2023. Why? Because it endeavours to remove the need for any cables.

Well, almost. Of course it still needs power and so there's a power cable that trails discreetly from the 97-inch set's built-in leggy stand. But that's your lot. With the ability to receive 4K/120Hz signals wirelessly, this TV is a sign of the future that's to come. And that's a very exciting prospect indeed.

Best TV

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung S95C

The 2023 follow-up to the stunning Samsung S95B model, the newer S95C was revealed as a 77-inch monster as part of Samsung's QD-OLED line-up. It's a thing of beauty, as witnessed at Samsung's TV Showcase held in Ceasar's Palace ahead of CES 2023 kicking off.

It's not all just about the new size, though, with Samsung delivering details about an upgraded HyperEfficient EL material to deliver improved colour brightness. Not only that, but brighter output too – at up to a claimed 2000 nits. It's ultra-bright and ultra-beautiful and already looks like a contender for best TV of the year 2023.

Best OLED TV

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic MZ2000

Yes, LG's G3 OLED impressed us. But you know what impressed us even more? Panasonic's MZ2000. It's just more practical thanks to stand-mount design and a hugely accomplished built-in Dolby Atmos soundsystem that walks all over its competition.

Not only that, the MZ2000 delivers an upgraded screen, so it's brighter and even more impressive than the OMG-it's-amazing LZ2000 model from 2022. If you want a TV that does it all – and it's one of the few to deliver all the major HDR formats, from Dolby Atmos IQ, to HDR10+ Adaptive, and HLG – then this is one to watch out for later in 2023!

Best Soundbar

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung HW-Q990C

When it comes to the best soundbars for Samsung TVs, it's no surprise that Samsung is the winner. That's thanks to technologies such as Q-Symphony that utilise the connected TV's speakers in tandem with the soundbar for a truly immersive experience that delivers pinpoint positioning and believable height.

The incoming Q990C is an 11.1.4 setup, meaning it can throw sound around the room like nobody's business, including overhead from upfiring speakers, and with the inclusion of a subwoofer and wireless rear surround speakers as part of this package, it's likely to be 2023's most accomplished soundbar package.

Best Turntable

(Image credit: Victrola)

Victrola Stream Onyx

This is a rather special bit of kit if you're a Sonos user, for one simple yet astonishing reason: you can wirelessly transmit your vinyl to any Sonos speaker. Yup, no wires required, which makes this a champion Works with Sonos option.

Following on from the Stream Carbon, the Stream Onyx dials down the materials a touch, making for a more cost-effective purchase. Having seen the turntable at Showstoppers at the end of the first day of CES 2023, however, it in no way looks less than elegant.

Best Tablet

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo Tab Extreme

Tablets that aren't iPads are an increasingly rare commodity, probably because most brands know how Apple rules this market. Or you can go all-in instead, as Lenovo has with its Tab Extreme, in making one of the most accomplished Android tablets we've ever set eyes on.

It's premium in build and has a key selling point thanks to its magnetically attachable multi kickstand, which sees it function as a 'floating' laptop replacement, or you can detach it and use the smaller stand on the rear for a standalone upright instead. It's very smart indeed.

Best Monitor

(Image credit: Alienware)

Alienware AW2524H

If you have a powerful PC setup and want the very fastest refresh rate you can possibly get your hands on then look no further. Dell's gaming brand, Alienware, showed off its 500Hz monitor ahead of CES 2023 and it's going to be a jaw-dropping for gamers.

Of course you'll need super powerful hardware to get anything running at such a high frame rate, but if you've got the goods then Alienware can provide. High-end kit with high-end reward this one, making it an obvious award winner.

Best Ultrawide Monitor

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Odyssey G9

If you've got a gaming desk as long as a football field then there's the ultra-wide monitor for you. And we really mean it: the 49-incher measures 124cm across from its bottom left corner to upper right. Wowzers!

Think 16:9 aspect ratios are impressive? Think again! The Odyssey G9 has a 32:9 aspect ratio, which delivers 1440 horizontal lines of resolution. Unlike traditional 1440p, however, it's DQHD resolution has 5120 vertical lines. Add a 240Hz refresh rate and you've got one hell of an epic gaming monitor here – or maybe you just want to open dozens of applications side by side.

Best VR

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Sony PlayStation VR2

Who'd have thought that CES 2023 would be the stage for Sony to show off its PS5 virtual reality kit with Horizon: Call of the Mountain being playable? But playable it was, proving that PSVR2 is going to blow people's minds when it arrives in February.

Sure, it's not a brand new announcement, and we've been following its development for the last year, but to not reward Sony and Guerrilla Games' efforts with this superb bit of kit would be unthinkable. Indeed, this might be the most memorable appearance at CES 2023 (well, if you ignore Arnie showing up on stage at BWM's conference anyway).

Best Gaming Device

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer Edge 5G

Back in November 2021 the first prototype of Razer's handheld gaming console was revealed, but it's come a long way and is now ready to deliver Xbox Game Pass experiences whilst on the go thanks to 5G connectivity.

The Razer Edge 5G is a superb Steam Deck competitor that makes us wonder why major brands such as Sony bailed the handheld market. It's been working wonders for Nintendo for years, after all. Razer has all the goods here to deliver a gamer's paradise.

Best Smartwatch

(Image credit: Citizen)

Citizen CZ Smart YouQ

When you mention Citizen to a watch fan the first model that will come to mind is probably the Promaster Diver range or the insanely accurate Caliber 0100, but did you know the watch make also has a range of smartwatches?

The latest CZ Smart provides a built-in self-care advisor through the proprietary CZ Smart YouQ application, developed using research pioneered by Nasa’s Ames Research Center and AI built through Citizen partnerships using the environment and tools within IBM Watson Studio on IBM Cloud, to help you monitor and understand fatigue.

After CES 2023 we're certainly knackered, so could have done with one of these donning the wrist during the show. Maybe next year, eh?

Best Home Appliance

(Image credit: Roborock)

Roborock S8 Ultra Pro

Looking for the world’s most advanced robot vacuum cleaner? One that can mop, vacuum, lift its mop to avoid wetting carpets and lift its vacuum to avoid sucking up liquid? One that then retreats to its high-tech base to empty its bin, clean its mop and dry it? Look no further than the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra.

The new Roborock S8 series is available in three configurations, featuring improved vacuum, improved mopping, and an improved dock. It's just all-round improved and will keep your home looking ship-shape, that's for sure.

Best Toy

(Image credit: WowWee)

WowWee Dog-E

Petting WowWee's Dog-E at Showstoppers at the end of CES 2023's first day was a fitting end to the show's beginning; an ideal escape from the masses of more 'serious' products, this smart toy brought a smile to the face.

Dog-E communicates through tail wags, needs to be looked after to ensure he or she doesn't get sick, reacts to petting and snuggles, and even comes with a magnetic toy to play with. You don't get to pick your Dog-E's eye shapes or tongue colour either, it's a lucky dip as to what comes in the box.

Best Personal EV

(Image credit: Yadea)

Yadea ElitePrime

Yadea has produced some great electric scooters in the past, like the big and powerful KS5 Pro, but this new addition is set to raise the bar. The new ElitePrime features both front and rear cantilever suspension and has indicators to keep you safer on the road. There's an 800W motor, so it will still give plenty of power and It has a brand-new look that feels more modern. Having tested the KS5 myself, I can't wait to try this model later this year.

Best Electric Vehicle

(Image credit: BMW )

BMW i Vision Dee

BMW opened this year's CES with its keynote, which is a big deal, and Arnold Schwarzenegger was there to add to the entertainment. But the star of the show was the BMW i Vision Dee, an EV concept with a personality.

The Dee features an augmented reality windscreen taking heads-up displays to a new level, and provides a slider to control just how much info you want to show. The really clever part though is the new colour-changing panels that now offer full colour adjustment rather than just black and white. It means you can change the look of the car to suit your mood and have it interact with you too.

What I really like about the car though is the design. It has a classic BMW feel – similar to the original 3-series, which also featured in the presentation. It's a nice departure from the space-age designs of many concepts and would be great to see something in this look make it into production.

Best Car Tech

(Image credit: Ring)

Ring Car Cam

We love Ring's camera products here at T3, and CES 2023 proved that it wasn't just about home security, but now spans beyond thanks to the introduction of Ring Car Cam. It's a dual-camera system designed to record when your car is in motion and when it's parked for added security.

Car Cam is managed by the Ring app, just like the brand's other cameras, giving you peace of mind and the ability to view all your Ring devices in one place. The new addition is great for detering break-ins, but also useful for dash cam-style recordings as and when needed, which can be activated by voice. Very smart.