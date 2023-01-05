The iPad Pro just got schooled by Lenovo's new tablet innovation

When it comes to the best tablets, Apple's iPad range is known to be king of the castle. But it's not the only player for the crown, and this new Android tablet alternative offers an innovative kickstand solution that's worthy of attention. 

I'm talking about the Lenovo Tab Extreme, as revealed at CES 2023, which even the iPad Pro - the best iPad of Apple's full range, I reckon - could take a tip or two from. That's because the Tab Extreme features a dual kickstand feature so it can be positioned in a variety of ways.

Included as part of Lenovo's package are not one but two different magnetically-attachable kickstands. The main one, which features a backlit keyboard, sees the Tab Extreme 'float', making for a great laptop alternative. The innovation here is in the way the stand has two folding sections, so you're able to position the screen as you please. 

Lenovo Tab Extreme on T3 colour background
(Image credit: Lenovo / Future)

The second kickstand is much smaller, for use without the kickstand, but means you can angle the tablet in portrait or landscape orientation sans keys in a sensible fashion. And speaking of magnets, the rear metallic-finished section of the Tab Extreme is where the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 can snap onto, keeping it out of sight but ready for action.

Many users now stick to their iPad for day-to-day work, thanks to iPadOS's ease of use. Android is slowly catching up, though, and the Tab Extreme, which features Android 13 out of the box, is also good for three software iterations of updates, and four years of security updates. 

Other top features from the Lenovo include an iPad-rivalling 3K resolution screen with 120Hz refresh rate; there's also eight built-in speakers to support Dolby Atmos surround direct from the tablet. I'll certainly be looking out for this tablet at CES 2023 to see just how good it looks and sounds...

