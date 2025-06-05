OnePlus Pad 3 looks like a certified iPad killer

Quick Summary OnePlus just launched its Pad 3 model. It's thin, it's light and it might just be the tablet for you.

If you're a fan of Android phones, OnePlus is probably a brand you're aware of. Their handsets are widely regarded as some of the best out there, offering an enviable blend of specs and design.

Now, the brand has unveiled its newest tablet – the OnePlus Pad 3. And for those seeking a viable iPad alternative to pair with their Android setup, this might just be it.

First things first, let's talk size. The tablet sits a meagre 5.97mm thick, which should make it effortless to slip into bags without bulking them up too much. It also weighs just 675g – thanks, in part, to an aluminium construction – so you won't need to hit the gym before carrying it around all day, either.

Inside, you'll find a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. That's pretty much the gold standard for modern mobile processing, and should be good enough to power through just about any task you can think of.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

That's married up with a 12,140mAh battery, which offers up to 18 hours of video playback on a single charge. You also won't need to fear running out of charge, either. 80W Supervooc charging offers a full top up in just 92 minutes.

Because its a OnePlus tablet, you'll also get up to 60 days of standby time. That means you won't pick it up one day and find that the battery died while you weren't making use of it.

Elsewhere, you'll find a 13.2-inch display, complete with a 144Hz refresh rate. That also tops out at 900 nits of peak brightness, and it TUV eye care 4.0 certified.

Last but not least, you'll find a whopping eight-speaker array inside. That's constructed from four pairs of bass units and tweeters, for a truly sumptuous sonic experience. It also enables Holo Audio, which lets users place different sounds within the sonic space.

Priced from £529 / €599 (approx. US$720 / AU$1,100) this certainly seems like an excellent offering for Android users seeking a pro-grade tablet experience.