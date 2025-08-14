I waited weeks for this Switch 2 case – but it has one surprising flaw
Genki's case is so close to greatness
Genki made a big name for itself right at the start of 2025 by arriving at CES with what it said was an accurate 3D model of the Switch 2, well ahead of Nintendo ever unveiling the console. That generated a massive amount of interest and has since resulted in a lawsuit from Nintendo, which might mean you don't know that Genki did actually produce some slick-looking accessories for the product.
It took weeks for these to ship after the console released, but I finally got my hands on the case I'd been interested in earlier in August – and it really is quite a gorgeous bit of design. The Sleeper Case for the Switch 2 comes in at £36 or $43, which isn't cheap for a slim case, but it has a lot going for it.
Specifically, it's probably the best-looking Switch 2 case I've seen anywhere, with a felted finish on the outside that makes its hard-shell durability a bit more stealthy. More than any other case I've tested or checked out, this one looks at home in an upscale setting, and that deserves a lot of credit.
It also has a way more capacious game sleeve than expected, offering up fully 18 spaces for your Switch game carts, which again puts much of the competition to shame. Right out of the box, the first time I handled it, I expected it to become my new daily driver for the Switch 2's protection.
Then, though, a couple of major duff notes cropped up. Firstly, in a zip-up case like this, the zipper is all-important. In Genki's case, it's extremely tight – and borderline annoying to open and close. That's not great, and I've compared it to a much cheaper slim case from TomToc, which has a zipper that practically glides by comparison.
Secondly, and more importantly, there's a caveat to the Genki Sleeper Case internally. It's actually designed with Genki's Attack Vector Switch 2 grip in mind, which makes the console more ergonomic to hold by adding curvature to the back of the Joy-Cons. With that grip on, the Sleeper Case is a tight and secure fit for your console.
Without it, the console isn't nearly so snug in the case, and when I shook the case around, I could actively feel the console rattling within it. That's not great, and while I'm sure the case still provides decent protection, there's no way that its looseness is ideal. It's a really surprising oversight, and Genki probably should have made two versions, for those with or without Attack Vector grips.
So, this is a rare letdown compared to my levels of anticipation – but Genki could fairly easily revise the Sleeper Case and have a surefire hit on its hands. Hopefully it does so, because I love a lot about how it's been designed.
