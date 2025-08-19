Monitor Audio's stunning Silver Series speakers are back with an audio upgrade
And with a new colourway, to boot
Quick Summary
Monitor Audio has announced limited edition versions of its Silver Series 7G stand-mounted and floorstanding speakers.
They now come with a refined tweeter and a new Carbon Black Metallic finish.
Monitor Audio has released limited edition versions of its Silver Series 7G speakers with a new finish and an audio upgrade, too.
The Silver Series 300 7G Limited Edition and Silver Series 100 7G Limited Edition speakers come in a new Carbon Black Metallic finish and are individually numbered to remind you of their exclusivity.
According to Monitor Audio they mark "a new pinnacle of craftsmanship and performance".
Monitor Audio Silver Series 7G Limited Edition: key features and pricing
The Silver Series 300 7G Limited Edition are floorstanding speakers designed to fill larger rooms and the Silver Series 100 7G Limited Edition are stand-mount types made for more modestly sized listening spaces. A matching stand is available separately.
Both models share the same technology and promise "breathtaking" performance.
As you'd expect, the Limited Edition versions are based on the existing Silver Series 7G range. That means they have Monitor Audio's own C-CAM (Ceramic-Coated Aluminium Magnesium) drivers and RST II (Rigid Surface Technology II) bass and mid drivers.
The drivers in these Limited Edition models are anodised in black to blend in with the new Carbon Black Metallic exteriors.
The new Limited Edition models have a new tweeter, a C-CAM dark grey anodised dome tweeter. Monitor says it's there to provide greater detail and smoother high-frequency performance. And it's teamed up with a "meticulously engineered crossover and cabinet design".
The Silver Series 7G Limited Edition speakers will be available from this month, August 2025, and the recommend retail prices are:
- Silver 300 7G Limited Edition: £2,000.00 / $2,750.00 / €2,500.00 (about AU$4,165) per pair
- Silver 100 7G Limited Edition: £925.00 / $1,350.00 / €1,300.00 (about AU$1,925) per pair
- ST2 Stand: £550 / $750 / €675 (about AU$1,145) per pair
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
