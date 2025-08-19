Monitor Audio's stunning Silver Series speakers are back with an audio upgrade

Quick Summary Monitor Audio has announced limited edition versions of its Silver Series 7G stand-mounted and floorstanding speakers. They now come with a refined tweeter and a new Carbon Black Metallic finish.

The Silver Series 300 7G Limited Edition and Silver Series 100 7G Limited Edition speakers come in a new Carbon Black Metallic finish and are individually numbered to remind you of their exclusivity.

According to Monitor Audio they mark "a new pinnacle of craftsmanship and performance".

Monitor Audio Silver Series 7G Limited Edition: key features and pricing

The Silver Series 300 7G Limited Edition are floorstanding speakers designed to fill larger rooms and the Silver Series 100 7G Limited Edition are stand-mount types made for more modestly sized listening spaces. A matching stand is available separately.

Both models share the same technology and promise "breathtaking" performance.

As you'd expect, the Limited Edition versions are based on the existing Silver Series 7G range. That means they have Monitor Audio's own C-CAM (Ceramic-Coated Aluminium Magnesium) drivers and RST II (Rigid Surface Technology II) bass and mid drivers.

The drivers in these Limited Edition models are anodised in black to blend in with the new Carbon Black Metallic exteriors.

The new Limited Edition models have a new tweeter, a C-CAM dark grey anodised dome tweeter. Monitor says it's there to provide greater detail and smoother high-frequency performance. And it's teamed up with a "meticulously engineered crossover and cabinet design".

The Silver Series 7G Limited Edition speakers will be available from this month, August 2025, and the recommend retail prices are: