Play your James Brown on Charlie Brown with Pro-Ject's Peanuts turntable
Pro-Ject's limited edition vinyl deck celebrates 75 years of the iconic comic strip
Quick Summary
Pro-Ject has created a themed turntable to mark the 75th anniversary of the first Peanuts comic.
It's a T1 BT turntable with Charlie Brown's disembodied head sitting on top of the platter.
He might not look it, but Charlie Brown is almost in his eighties. The Peanuts comic strip that introduced him and his pals turns 75 this year. And to mark the occasion, Pro-Ject has modified one of its best turntables.
The limited edition vinyl deck features Charlie's disembodied head on an acrylic plate, while frames from the comic book adorn the plinth. And yep, that means you can play James Brown on Charlie Brown.
Underneath the Peanutty celebrations there's a Pro-Ject T1 BT turntable from the current range. That means a decent specification with Bluetooth for listening on wired speakers or good headphones. You can also use it as a traditional wired turntable, of course, with or without the integrated phono stage.
I really like Pro-Ject's limited editions: its AC/DC turntable is tons of fun, and its Dark Side of the Moon deck was great too. The Charlie Brown one isn't as out-there as those – if it were, it might have come in the shape of Snoopy's kennel rather than a standard rectangle – but it still makes me smile.
Pro-Ject Peanuts turntable: key features and pricing
The handmade turntable features a precision CNC-machined chassis and Pro-Ject's signature one-piece aluminium tonearm with an Ortofon OM10 cartridge.
The belt-driven setup has a newly designed sub-platter that's mounted into an ultra-precise 0.001mm main bearing with a hardened steel axle and brass bushing, and the heavy glass platter is a zero-resonance design.
On top of the glass platter is the unique Charlie Brown acrylic plate, and the panels recreated on the plinth have been chosen from the many music-themed strips in the long-running comic strip.
The turntable is launching this week and will be available in June 2025 from Pro-Ject and the usual retailers. It'll set you back at tad more than the existing T1 BT models, at £579 / $599 (about $763 / AU$1,190).
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
