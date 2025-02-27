Pro-Ject’s AC/DC turntable will shake you all night long

Quick Summary Pro-Ject's latest special edition turntable is a tribute to AC/DC, and looks suitably devilish. It'll be available in March 2025.

Pro-Ject's new turntable couldn't be more AC/DC if it screamed "Angus! Angus! Angus!" every time you switched it on. The limited edition vinyl deck is a fantastically entertaining design based on the rock legends, but like the band itself there's serious talent behind the showmanship.

This isn't the first time Pro-Ject has paid tribute to rock's greats: its Dark Side of the Moon turntable, launched in 2023 and still available, took inspiration from that album's iconic prism and delivered rainbow lighting too. And, there are also special Metallica and Yellow Submarine ones too.

However, to my eyes the AC/DC one is much more extreme, and I mean that as a compliment.

It's shaped like an enormous lightning bolt, with a translucent platter, red LED lighting and an eye-catching red tonearm.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable: key features and pricing

The Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable has a heavy glass platter and acrylic sub-platter, with a unique 8.6-inch acrylic tonearm with spring anti-skating. There are three adjustable spike feet that decouple the turntable from the surface it's sitting on, and the supplied cartridge is an Ortofon 2M Red.

The turntable also comes with Pro-Ject's Connect It phono RCA cable.

Its belt-driven high-mass platter is designed to produce "the tightest and most accurate playback speeds". And you don't need – ahem – High Voltage to power it. The deck comes with its own 15V power supply too, and has a power consumption of 4W.

AC/DC TURNTABLE - YouTube Watch On

I may be biased, because AC/DC's Back In Black is one of my favourite records and is also one of my go-to albums for testing music hardware, but I think Pro-Ject has really nailed it with this design. I know it'd make me grin every time I used it.

The Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable has an RRP of €1,299 (about £1,074 / AU$2,160) and you don't need to take the Highway to Hell to get one. It'll be available from Pro-Ject and select audio retailers from March 2025.