Pro-Ject Dark Side of the Moon turntable honours one of the best rock albums of all time

Designed around one of the most iconic LP covers of the last 50 years

Pro-Ject The Dark Side of the Moon turntable
(Image credit: Pro-Ject)
Pro-Ject has been inspired by one of Pink Floyd's most loved albums for its latest special edition vinyl deck.

The Pro-Ject The Dark Side of the Moon turntable has been crafted to honour the LP's 50th anniversary and has been designed around its iconic cover art, with a prism-shaped plinth and LED rainbow backlighting.

THE LED light can be dimmed, in case you want your listening experience mostly uninterrupted by the colourful display. There's also an extended on/off lever that represents the white light feeding the prism.

The triangular plinth is joined by a solid aluminium sub-platter that sits in bronze bushing and features a 10mm heavy glass structure to spin your records on.

The deck features an 8.6-inch acrylic and black aluminium, low resonance tonearm, which houses a Pick It Pro Special Edition cartridge. Its belt drive supports 33 and 45 rpm for LPs and singles. An electronic control can switch between the two speeds.

A 7-inch adapter is included if you have older records without the centre spindle hole.

Other specifications include gold-plated RCA connectors to hook the turntable up to an amp or music system. You get a semi-symmetrical phono cable in the box.

The deck weighs a reassuring 6kg and measures 495 x 135 x 405mm.

Power consumption is 4W and its signal to noise ratio is 68dB.

The Pro-Ject The Dark Side of the Moon turntable will be available later this month (October) from select dealers in the UK and Ireland. It's priced at £1,599.

Pro-Ject also collaborated with Metallica on a vinyl deck last year. Shaped like the band's trademark "lightning bolt" logo, the similarly special edition record player turned a fair few heads with its stunning design.

It is still available from a few specialist H-Fi stores if metal's more your thing.

We'd love to see other specially-designed decks as part of the brand's artists collection... a David Bowie bolt or Andy Warhol banana (a la The Velvet Underground & Nico) would be great. Or how about a Bob Marley deck in the shape of a particular leaf? We'd be all over that.

