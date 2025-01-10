Pro-Ject’s new affordable turntables are here to play

Quick Summary
Three Pro-Ject T1 Evo turntables are now available to buy in the UK.
There's a standard model, one with a phono stage, and one with phono stage and Bluetooth aptX streaming. Prices start at £359.
Pro-Ject makes some of the best record players for audiophiles on a budget, but when it announced its latest affordable turntables back in September you couldn't buy them in the UK. The Pro-Ject T1 Evo, T1 Evo Phono and T1 Evo BT were exclusive to the US in October. Thankfully though, all three are now available in the UK too.
The T1 Evo sits between the Primary and Debut range – the turntables are comparatively affordable and are aimed at customers who want high-fidelity features without breaking the bank.
The three models share the same core features, but the Phono adds a built-in phono stage, and the BT takes that and adds a Bluetooth module too.
Pro-Ject T1 Evo turntables: key features and pricing
All three turntables are belt-driven designs with Pro-Ject's own drive system and an anti-resonant sub-platter. They also each sport an 8mm thick tempered glass platter, vibration absorbing feet, and an electronic speed change with a choice of 45RPM or 33 1/3.
The tonearm is made from a single piece of aluminium with an integrated headshell and high quality bearings. The cartridge is an Ortofon OM 10 moving magnet with an elliptical stylus and built-in anti-skating.
The BT model has Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX for high quality wireless streaming and all three models come with a low capacitance Connect It Phono E RCA cable. Colour choices are high gloss black, satin white and walnut.
The UK prices are £359 for the T1 Evo, £399 for the T1 Evo Phono, and £479 for the T1 Evo BT. For US and European customers, the T1 Evo is €399 / $449, the T1 Evo Phono is €449 / $499 and the T1 Evo BT is €499 / $599.
If you have a little more cash to spend, Pro-Ject's highly acclaimed Debut Carbon EVO has recently been replaced with an upgraded model. The Pro-Ject Debut EVO 2, which has a UK RRP of £599, boasts an Ortofon Pick It MM EVO moving magnet cartridge, improved damping, and a new low-friction tonearm bearing.
As you can see below, there are already some decent deals on that turntable.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
