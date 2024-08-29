Pro-Ject just made one of the world’s best turntables even better

Quick Summary Pro-Ject has discontinued the Debut Carbon EVO turntable and replaced it with a higher spec model, the Pro-Ject Debut EVO 2. It's £599 and available from September 2024.

Pro-Ject's Debut Carbon EVO is one of the world's best turntables, and now Pro-Ject have made it even better. The new Pro-Ject Debut EVO 2 takes everything that's great about the Carbon EVO and adds some features from the superb Pro-Ject Debut PRO, which we awarded the full five stars in our review. And it does so for less cash than the PRO.

The new turntable has some important new features and upgrades. There's a new pre-adjusted Pick It MM EVO moving magnet cartridge made by Ortofon, whose cartridges have graced many of Pro-Ject's previous turntables. There's a new low-friction precision tonearm bearing, and a new non-magnetic platter with TPE damping. There's also a new machined MDF chassis with virtually no hollow space inside.

The Debut EVO 2 is designed to be beginner-friendly despite its serious specification; like the Debut Carbon you can have it up and running pretty much as soon as it's unboxed.

Pro-Ject Debut EVO 2: key specs and pricing

The Debut EVO 2 also features better damping for the motor suspension; an electronic switch for moving between 33 and 45rpm with an optional belt change, sold separately, for 78s; an 8.6-inch one-piece conical fibre tonearm; gold-plated RCA output connectors; and a premium semi-symmetrical Connect it E phono cable. Naturally there's a felt mat and acrylic dust cover too.

There are ten finishes to choose from including eight-layer paint options in a wide range of sober and not so sober colours, and there's also a walnut option. My head says the satin wine red (pictured) is the most sensible one to buy, but my heart really wants the satin golden yellow one.

The new turntable will be available from September with a suggested selling price of £599. That's £100 less than the RRP of the PRO. The UK distributor, as ever, is Henley Audio.