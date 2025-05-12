Qobuz Connect is finally here for serious music streamers

Quick Summary Qobuz Connect is now available in the Qobuz app. It offers simple Hi-Res streaming to compatible devices at up to 24-bit/192KHz sound quality.

Qobuz just added a new feature to convince you to switch from Spotify.

Qobuz Connect has been added to the Qobuz app ahead of the High End Munich show later this week, and makes the already impressive service even more attractive.

It works much like remote connection features offered by Spotify and Tidal. You simply select the device that you want to play music on, and the app sends music to it. You can also control the app across devices, so for example, you can use the mobile app to control the desktop equivalent.

The service has been in beta for a while now, so its launch hasn't come as a surprise. However, I am mildly shocked that it's been launched in the app before Qobuz's High End Munich press event this Thursday.

I'd expect some of Qobuz's hardware partners to make their own announcements this week too.

What are the benefits of Qobuz Connect?

There are a couple of big benefits to Qobuz Connect.

Unlike AirPlay, you don't need to keep the app open when you're streaming: it simply sets up the communication between Qobuz and your speaker or other audio device and lets them get on with it.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also, the streams are in Hi-Res Audio bitrates, not lossy Bluetooth, so you can get up to 24-bit/192KHz on compatible devices.

Qobuz has helpfully listed all the brands currently working with Qobuz Connect, and there are quite a few, including Arcam, Denon, JBL Premium Audio, Marantz, McIntosh, Naim, Rotel, and Teac.

That doesn't necessarily mean Qobuz Connect is available on their hardware just yet, however, just that it's likely coming.

Qobuz Connect will be available to everybody with a Studio or Sublime subscription, which essentially means everybody. It's in the Qobuz app now.