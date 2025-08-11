This iPhone feature makes multi-room sound a cinch, even with different speaker brands

One of the best things about Wi-Fi connected speakers is the ability to play music directly from your phone, tablet or laptop without having to physically plug them in. I use AirPlay from my iPhone 16 Pro as the main way I play music at home these days, as it offers some distinct advantages to using a dedicated app or voice assistant.

Most of the time, I just need to play music in one room, so I start the Apple Music app on my phone, or pick the BBC Sounds app to find the latest Craig Charles Funk and Soul show. Then, using the AirPlay settings, I pick my speaker of choice.

For my office, I have a Sonos device, whereas in the bedroom I have an Apple HomePod. I also have a Marantz Stereo 70s app in the living room that's connected to my network. Whichever option I want, I simply select it from the AirPlay list, and the music starts.

(Image credit: Marantz)

AirPlay sounds great

The best part of the AirPlay set up, though, is when it comes to multi-room sound. Lots of speaker manufacturers now allow their speakers to work together to form a multi-room set-up, but that is usually restricted to that brand. The Sonos app, for instance, allows you to play from multiple devices, but only if they are Sonos speakers.

Using AirPlay 2.0, I can easily play from multiple speakers across multiple manufacturers. In fact, any device that allows an AirPlay connection can be joined together to form a multi-room set-up. Even outdoor speakers can join the set-up, provided your Wi-Fi carries that far.

Yes, I know you won't be getting full Hi-Res lossless sound this way, so for audiophiles, you may want to use a dedicated portable audio player plugged into your amp or a media streaming device. However, for the majority of us, it's not bad at all.

Multi-room sound allows you to keep the volume lower on your speakers, as you're not trying to make it travel as far. Equally, you can turn them all to the max and have an incredible sound system for a party. You can even use more than one speaker in a room, as although cross brands won't be able to form a stereo pair, the combined effect will remain synced.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you'd rather not rely on your phone as the main connection, you can also use a MacBook or iPad to run your music. My hope is that one day we'll see a HomePod with a screen that will allow you to run your speakers in the same way.