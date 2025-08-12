Denon and Marantz owners just got a great free upgrade

Quick Summary Earlier this year Denon and Marantz devices became Qobuz Connect compatible. Now that compatibility is built into the HEOS app too.

It's been a good summer for Denon and Marantz owners. They've had not one but two important updates to the HEOS app, and the latest one is particularly good for hi-res audio fans. A new, free software update to the app adds native support for Qobuz.

That means there are now two ways to use Qobuz with appropriate AV hardware. You can use Qobuz Connect in the Qobuz app if that's your preferred option, or you can use HEOS to group multiple devices together for playback around your entire home.

This is the second Qobuz-related upgrade Denon and Marantz have introduced this year. In May, the HEOS app was upgraded to support Qobuz Connect and Roon Ready. The upgrade also added SMB 3.0, supports larger playlists than before and runs more quickly.

As Qobuz's North American and Northern Europe MD Dan Mackta says, "Denon and Marantz, through their excellent HEOS platform, were among the first to support Qobuz Connect from launch".

How to get the free HEOS upgrade for Denon and Marantz systems

There are two components to the upgrade – the HEOS app, and the hardware's firmware. You can check whether you have the most up-to-date firmware in your AVR's Setup menu. It's under General > Firmware for both Marantz and Denon products and you can install the upgrade by choosing the Check For Update option. For UK users you can find full details of the upgrade, on the Denon website or the Marantz website.

If you're not already familiar with Qobuz it's one of the leading music services for hi-res audio fans, delivering around 100 million tracks in quality up to 24-bit/192kHz with formats including DSD and DXD. Its main rival is Tidal, whose Tidal Connect service is also supported by many HEOS devices.