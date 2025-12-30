It looks like an iPod, works like an iPod, but don't expect iPod prices – it's cheaper

Quick Summary The Innioasis Y1 is an MP3 player that comes in five colour options and looks a lot like Apple's iPod Classic. It has USB-C for charging, offers a battery life of between 25 and 30 hours for music listening, and you can watch videos on it too. It's also very well priced.

We really do miss the iPod. We know you can use your phone to play music these days so understand why it no longer exists, but it’s just not the same as spinning that clicky wheel and having no interruptions when listening to your tunes.

Turns out, we aren’t the only ones missing the classic media player – and rather than just sit there and moan about it, one company went out and made a USB-C dupe of the iPod Classic. And guess what? It even has a click wheel.

What is the Innioasis Y1 and what does it offer?

As spotted by TechRadar, the Innioasis Y1 is an MP3 player that pays so much homage to the iPod Classic that you could call it a clone.

It comes in five colour options, including grey, yellow, orange, silver and turquoise, with each coming with a colour screen at the top with a wheel for control underneath.

The wheel works like the one on the Apple iPod Classic, with the ability to click parts to choose options and spin it to scroll through tracks. There’s only 128GB of storage, which isn’t expandable so keep that in mind, but there is USB-C for charging, and you’ll find a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired headphones too.

When listening at 50% volume with wired headphones, the Innioasis Y1 claims to deliver between 25 and 30 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also use Bluetooth headphones or connect it to a Bluetooth speaker. But do note that the Bluetooth version isn’t specified.

Elsewhere, you can play video in MP4, MKV, MOV formats, as well as 3GP/3G2 with the resolution topping out at 720p. Battery life is touted as four hours when watching video at 50% brightness, so it’s very unlikely to compete with your phone.

Still, if you’re after a budget MP3 player to take you back to your iPod days, the Innioasis Y1 might be just the ticket. Especially when priced under £45 on Amazon right now (usually £59.99).

You can find it for around $55 in the States, too.