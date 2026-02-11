Amazon Kindle Scribe has a new rival with an unbeatable price tag and premium build quality

Quick Summary PocketBook is taking on the Kindle Scribe with its latest e-paper tablet. The InkPad One is a 10.3-inch E Ink device with an included stylus and compatibility with a wide array of eBook file types. It costs more thn £100 less than Amazon's equivalent Scribe.

PocketBook has regularly provided an alternative to Amazon and Kobo with its e-readers and it's just announced a direct competitor to the Kindle Scribe.

The InkPad One is a 10.3-inch E Ink Mobius tablet that comes with a stylus and a premium build. This includes an aluminium frame and paper-like writing experience, as well as all the properties of a luxury eBook device.

Where it mainly differs from the Kindle Scribe is in price – you can expect to pay just £270 for the InkPad One in the UK ($360 in the States). That's more than £100 cheaper than the black and white Scribe.

The new PocketBook slate also supports a wide range of eBook types and files, including EPUB, FB2, PDF, and AZW, as well as CBR and CBZ for comic books. It is also able to display Adobe and LCP DRM-protected content, enabling the borrowing of digital books from local libraries.

(Image credit: PocketBook)

There is audio support too, with built-in text to speech. This makes it ideal for listening to eBooks, as well as reading them. There's Bluetooth on board too, to connect the device to compatible headphones.

The 1404 x 1872 E Ink Mobius display is accompanied by SMARTlight, to illuminate the screen when light levels are low. This also helps when reading outdoors, as it can adjust the colour temperature as needed.

Other specifications include a 1.8GHz Rockchip RK3566 processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. The 3,700mAh battery is claimed to last up to two months between charges.

There is dual-band Wi-Fi support (2.4/5GHz) and charging is through a USB-C port.

The InkPad One weighs just 400g and comes in a matte black colour. It should be available from PocketBook and other retailers now.