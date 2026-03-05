This Honor tablet is thinner than an iPad Air or Pro, and now cheaper, too

Honor's many announcements and unveils at MWC were fairly impressive, but the one bit of hardware that I've actually spent the most time with probably got the least attention. Because it was announced slightly earlier, the MagicPad 4 didn't get the same airtime as the Robot Phone or Magic V6 folding phone, but it's a beautiful tablet that might raise the game in the Android world.

Where Samsung's been a big name in Android tablets for a while, Honor's a newer arrival, but the MagicPad 3 was already a really accomplished bit of hardware. Now the MagicPad 4 has escalated matters further with a frankly gorgeous design and some Apple-friendly features.

Right now, there's a pretty crucial early-bird deal on the tablet, too, that knocks a whacking £100 off and gives you the option of some great-value extras for less than normal, too.

Save £100 Honor MagicPad 4: was £599.99 now £499.99 at honor.com £100 off a tablet that literally just launched is a big deal no matter what, but Honor has gone a step further, too. For £50 extra, you can get a Magic-Pencil 3 and Smart Keyboard, too, worth £170. That'll have you set up for any situation, for just £550.

I've had the MagicPad 4 for a couple of weeks and will be giving it the full T3 review treatment pretty soon – but my initial thoughts are that it's the closest tablet I've ever used to an iPad that isn't actually an iPad. Honor might not say explicitly that it's aiming for a mimic job, but the features on offer speak volumes.

You can use the MagicPad 4 as an extended display on your MacBook, for example, and its quick-share features work nearly seamlessly with Apple devices to replace AirDrop. It's also visually pretty similar, but with the crucial difference that the MagicPad 4 is actually thinner than any iPad currently being made.

That's massive, and the absolutely gorgeous 165Hz OLED display will have you wondering how Honor's managed this all from a technical perspective. One of the few hangups is that at £600 the tablet isn't particularly affordable, but the deal in action right now does major work on that front.

So, whether you want those accessories or not, if you're remotely thinking of buying a MagicPad 4, it looks clear that now's the time to do it.