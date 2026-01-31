Want a fancy new CD Player? The best 3 new models, picked by an A/V expert

I suppose the upturn in the fortunes of the Compact Disc was inevitable. Much like the resurgence of vinyl as a popular audio storage format, the revival of CD as a viable audio storage format is partially a backlash against the concept of ‘leasing’ music via a streaming service, partially an exercise in nostalgia, and partially confirmation that for many music fans a ‘collection’ is a desirable thing.

For some listeners (and for plenty of audio brands) CDs never went away – its appeal simply became more selective. The ‘C’ of ‘CD’ was always attractive, as was the relative hardiness of the format when compared to vinyl or cassette. And unlike cassette (the revival of which seems mostly to be restricted to some optimistic clothing retailers), the sound of a well-sorted audio system with CD as its source can be profoundly satisfying.

There’s a reason that compact disc’s 16-bit/44.1kHz resolution has remained the jumping-off point for what’s now called ‘hi-res’ – because it remains the best compromise between audio quality and a manageable file size. Compare the sound of your favourite music on CD to the same music delivered by Spotify as a 320kbps file – not really a fair fight, is it?

So for the first time in quite a while, you have a choice of extremely capable CD players at a very wide spread of prices – no matter the relative quality of the system you want to upgrade with a bit of Compact Disc functionality, there’s a very decent and entirely appropriate player for you. Here are three of the very best to sate your retro revival – and deliver great-sounding music.

T3's Top 3

Marantz has been one of the true heroes of affordable CD players, keeping faith with the format even when it was properly in the doldrums. The CD6007 has been around since 2020, and a few minor alterations and upgrades here and there over the years have seen it maintain its position as the pre-eminent player for anyone thinking of dipping a toe into the waters of the shiny disc format. Outstanding quality of build and finish, and sound quality good enough to put the frighteners on any number of machines costing plenty more than this, make the CD6007 a discerning choice. It's no coincidence that when the Arcam brand underwent a mild relaunch back in 2023 with a range of exciting new products, a relatively attainable Compact Disc player was among them. The CD5 is no one's idea of an ergonomic paradigm, but where it counts – with the open, detailed and muscular nature of its sound, its absolutely impeccable build quality, and the excellence of its industrial design – the Arcam player hits all the bullseyes. Music is about entertainment, after all – and the CD5 is, relative to its cost basis, about as entertaining a listen as you'll ever find. There are a few excellent products in the '40' range Cyrus launched back in 2024 to celebrate its ruby anniversary – and the 40 CD might be the very best of a talented bunch. Its trademark half-width casework is significantly better made than Cyrus has previously been known for, and the sound it's capable of releasing from your CDs – precise, agile, beautifully balanced and staggeringly robust – makes it obvious where your considerable outlay has gone. The higher end of the market is not short of outstanding players, but once you've heard the Cyrus you'll wonder why you'd ever spend a penny more elsewhere.

Marantz vs Arcam vs Cyrus: Pricing

At just £339 / $650 / €450, the Marantz CD6007 constitutes something of a bargain – yes, you can buy a CD Player that costs less than this, but it would be the falsest of economies, because this machine sounds considerably pricier than it is. It looks and feels it, too. Marantz hasn’t scrimped on materials, has paid careful attention to construction, and the standard of finish is impeccable. It's the complete entry-level package.

It’s a sign of just how right Arcam got it with the CD5 that its £699 / $770 / €799 asking price hasn’t changed even slightly in the time it’s been on sale. It’s easy to understand its success, too – it represents a significant step on from the entry-level, where sound quality is concerned, looks the part, and is unarguably built to last. The fact that it carries an auspicious brand logo doesn’t do any harm, of course, but there’s much more to the CD5 than just ‘the right name’.

At £2995 / $3200 / €3595 (or thereabouts) it’s obvious that Cyrus 40 CD ownership is not to be entered into lightly – but if it forms part of an appropriately talented (and, let’s face it, appropriately expensive) system, you’ll find it’s worth every single penny. Your money buys less than average, in physical terms – but where performance in particular is concerned, your money has not so much been ‘spent’ as ‘invested’.

Marantz vs Arcam vs Cyrus: Unique Features?

Marantz

The Marantz is specified like some significantly more expensive alternatives. Particular highlights include the ESS Sabre ES9038K2M chipset – at a native 24bit/192kHz, it operates well in excess of the resolution of Compact Disc. But that means it’s able to handle truly high-resolution audio content via the USB-A slot on its fascia. None of which really shouts ‘entry level!’, does it?

Arcam

As is only appropriate when you’re stepping up in outlay, the Arcam CD5 represents a step up in plenty of other respects too. It’s built around the hugely respected ESS Sabre ES9018 DAC – and, like the Marantz, it features a USB-A slot (on the rear panel, this time) that can accept digital audio files of up to 24bit/192kHz resolution (it’s compatible with FLAC, MP3, WAV and WMA formats). A choice of three filter options (rather buried) in the setup menus allow you to exert a little influence over the sound, too.

Cyrus

Cyrus, it seems safe to say, has left nothing to chance with the 40 CD. It’s based on ESS Sabre ES9039Q2M / HyperStream IV Dual DAC technology, and the company has gone to great lengths where board layout, power supply design and stage regulators and plenty more besides are concerned – in an effort to ensure untouchable performance at the asking price. Which, as the following ‘which has the best sound?’ section will make absolutely clear, it has achieved in some style.

Marantz vs Arcam vs Cyrus: Which has the best sound?

(Image credit: Cyrus)

In absolute terms, the Cyrus 40 CD is the best-sounding machine here – and the differences are not in any way nuanced.

It needs to be part of an appropriate system to be heard at its fullest, most glorious best, of course – but when it is, the 40 CD absolutely sings.

It’s exciting yet composed, it’s delicate yet muscular, it’s detailed but creates a vivid overall picture – and most of all, it’s thrillingly musical.

I would venture to say it’s the best Compact Disc player that’s ever been made available at this sort of money, full stop.

(Image credit: Marantz)

Of course, it doesn’t follow that the Arcam and the Marantz are somehow deficient.

Price is everything, after all – and the money you need to part with in order to acquire either of these machines is money extremely well spent when put into the correct context.

The Arcam expresses rhythms and dynamic variations with notable expertise, and punches above its weight to the extent that it will be able to survive an upgrade or two in the system it's part of without sounding out of its depth.

The Marantz, meanwhile, is – thanks in no small part to its facility with detail retrieval, soundstaging and straightforward communication – perhaps the best-sounding CD player for its price.

Marantz v Arcam v Cyrus: Which is best overall?

(Image credit: Arcam)

Well, they are all best – that’s the beauty of a ‘3 best’ feature like this.

It’s important to bear in mind that any CD Player is, to a lesser or greater extent, at the mercy of its partnering equipment (the amplifier it’s connected to and the loudspeakers at the end of the chain) and there’s little to be gained by introducing an expensive CD player into a budget system or vice versa.

But when part of a suitable system, each of these three fine CD-playing machines represents the best-sounding way to spend your money

Honourable Mention

Unlike the three models I’ve been discussing, the Cambridge CXC is only a CD transport rather than a CD player – it needs to be connected to a digital-to-analogue converter before its signal can be amplified. But if you own a decent DAC (or have an integrated amplifier with digital inputs), the CXC is an outstanding option.