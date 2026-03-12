This is the best type of mattress to buy if you never want to flip it again

Flipping your mattress every six months is one of those tasks you only really learn about when you become an adult or invest in a proper mattress for the first time. Don’t get us wrong, staying on top of it is important, especially if you want your mattress to stay in good shape and last as long as possible. However, if it’s something you tend to forget about – or would simply rather avoid – there are definitely ways around it.

If you want a mattress that requires as little flipping as possible, you should aim for a high-density memory foam or latex mattress. These models are generally considered the best no-flip options because they’re designed to bounce back into shape after use, and thanks to their resilience, they’re much better at resisting permanent body impressions over time.

A good example is the Nectar Memory Foam mattress, which is one of the most popular all-foam mattresses in the UK. It uses multiple foam layers to deliver pressure relief and support whilst maintaining its structure over time.

(Image credit: Nectar)

You should still ideally rotate your mattress 180 degrees every few months to even out wear and tear, ensuring every part of the mattress gets used evenly. However, you won’t need to flip it entirely anymore, which removes the more awkward part of mattress maintenance.

Another option would be to go for a hybrid mattress, but make sure it’s specifically labelled as a “no-flip” model, as some hybrids still require turning. One example is the Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress, which combines pocket springs with multiple foam layers for support and pressure relief. It’s designed as a single-sided mattress, so you don’t need to flip it – just rotate it every few months.

Another example is the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress, which we reviewed recently. It’s a thicker hybrid design that features memory foam comfort layers and pocket springs for support, and it's also marketed as a no-flip mattress, making maintenance much easier.

Before you go, make sure to check out the rest of our Sleep Month content for more tips and advice on finding the best mattress for your sleep setup.