What bed base do I need for my mattress? 5 beds to consider for an upgraded sleep set-up

When it comes to buying a new mattress, many people spend weeks agonising over brands, pocket springs versus memory foam, and technical specs. But then, when they've finally made their choice, they simply plonk it down on whatever base came with the bed frame. Big mistake.

In fact, the base you choose has a real impact on how your mattress feels and how long it lasts, so it's well worth getting right from the start. In this guide, I'll explain everything you need to make the right decision.

Why choosing the right bed base matters

First of all, why exactly does your bed base matter? Well, it’s helpful to think of your mattress as only doing half the job. Without a proper base beneath it, even an expensive mattress can sag prematurely or feel softer or firmer than intended. It will wear out far quicker, too.

Article continues below

In contrast, the right base will keep the mattress supported, extend its lifespan, and lift it off the floor. This, in turn, helps with airflow, hygiene and keeping dust mites at bay. Now let's look at the main types of bed base on the market today.

Types of bed bases

1. Divan bases

A divan is a fabric-covered wooden box (or two boxes joined together for larger sizes) that sits directly on the floor or on small castors. They're a staple of British bedrooms; you'll find them everywhere in the UK, often sold as a set with a matching mattress. They often come with built-in storage (either pull-out drawers or a lift-up ottoman), making them an excellent option for smaller bedrooms.

There are two main divan types to know about. The first is the platform top (solid top), which provides a flat, firm wooden surface. This type of bed base is generally cheaper than a sprung option and will give your mattress a firmer overall feel. This is a strong choice for memory foam mattresses, which need a solid, even surface to perform properly.

The second is the sprung edge. With this type, the top of the base contains its own layer of springs, adding extra give. This makes for a softer, more responsive sleep surface and suits traditional pocket-sprung mattresses particularly well.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Emma)

2. Bed frames and slatted bases

A bed frame (sometimes called a bedstead in the UK) is the classic, visible structure: headboard, side rails, and a set of slats across the middle. They are the dominant choice in the US market.

The slats are the key element to look at:

Solid slats give firm, even support.

give firm, even support. Sprung or flexible slats (common in European designs) have a slight bow and provide more cushion and responsiveness.

For any mattress containing foam, the slats should be no more than 3 inches (7cm) apart to prevent sagging. If your frame has wider gaps, a bunkie board (a thin, flat board that sits over the slats) provides an easy fix.

3. Platform beds

A platform bed is a sturdier, more decorative version of a bed frame with integrated support. Popular in the US, they feature a solid or closely-slatted surface and don't require a separate box spring. This type of bed base is a strong choice for memory foam and hybrid mattresses.

4. Box Springs vs. Foundations

In the US, these terms are often used interchangeably, but there is an important technical difference. Traditional box springs contain actual metal coils. They were designed decades ago to add "give" to thin innerspring mattresses. It's important not use these with memory foam or hybrid mattresses. The "bounce" creates an unstable surface that causes foam to shift and sag, often voiding your warranty.

Modern foundations, meanwhile, look identical to box springs but contain a rigid wooden or metal grid with zero "give". This will provide the flat, non-yielding support that modern foam and hybrid mattresses require.

5. Adjustable bases

Adjustable bases are motorised frames that let you raise the head and foot of the mattress independently. They're particularly useful for those who snore, have acid reflux, or have specific position preferences. This type of base is best suited to all-foam mattresses and some flexible hybrids. However, traditional sprung mattresses generally aren't compatible with adjustable bases.

(Image credit: Amerisleep)

Which base works best for your mattress?

Memory foam: This type of mattress benefits from a solid, flat surface. Choose a platform-top divan, platform bed, solid foundation, or a frame with slats no more than 3 inches apart. Avoid box springs and sprung-edge divans. Pro tip: Ensure the room is well-ventilated if using a solid-top base to keep the foam cool.

This type of mattress benefits from a solid, flat surface. Choose a platform-top divan, platform bed, solid foundation, or a frame with slats no more than 3 inches apart. Avoid box springs and sprung-edge divans. Pro tip: Ensure the room is well-ventilated if using a solid-top base to keep the foam cool. Hybrid mattress: A hybrid requires a firm, supportive base like a platform bed or solid-top divan. Check with the manufacturer before pairing a hybrid with an adjustable base.

A hybrid requires a firm, supportive base like a platform bed or solid-top divan. Check with the manufacturer before pairing a hybrid with an adjustable base. Pocket sprung (traditional innerspring): These mattresses work on a wide range of bases. A sprung-edge divan is the classic pairing in the UK for enhanced comfort. A solid platform or slatted frame also works well, as will a box spring in the US.

These mattresses work on a wide range of bases. A sprung-edge divan is the classic pairing in the UK for enhanced comfort. A solid platform or slatted frame also works well, as will a box spring in the US. Latex: Treat this type of mattress like memory foam. Latex is heavy and needs consistent, solid support across its surface; a platform base or closely-slatted frame is your best bet.

A note on US vs UK differences

In the UK, the divan base is king. In the US, the bed frame and platform bed are more standard, and box springs remain a familiar fixture; though they are increasingly being replaced by rigid foundations.

Wherever you are in the world, though, the underlying principles are the same: match a solid, supportive base to foam and hybrid mattresses, and give your pocket-sprung mattress the sprung-edge or compatible frame it deserves. Get that right, and you're set up for a much better night's sleep.