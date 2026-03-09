So you want a new mattress – here are 5 hybrid mattresses to upgrade your sleep set-up

So, you want to upgrade your sleep set-up? Then you’ll want to consider the type of mattress you’re sleeping on. If you’re waking up feeling sore or your mattress is looking sad and saggy, these are clear signs that your mattress needs replacing.

But what should you replace it with? As someone who tests mattresses for a living, a hybrid mattress is what I’d recommend. A hybrid mattress is a combination of foam and springs, so you get the comfort and cradling of foam while also enjoying the support and bounce from springs – the best of both worlds, really!

I sleep on a hybrid mattress every night, and can confidently say that I haven’t felt any aches and pains for years since switching from an all-spring model. Hybrid mattresses are great for all types of sleepers, but they’re best for pressure relief, support and temperature regulation.

To help you find the best hybrid mattress for you, here are five hybrid mattresses that will seriously upgrade your sleep set-up. We’ve tried all of the mattresses listed below and have rated them highly, so you know you can trust our recommendations.

1. Simba Hybrid Pro

(Image credit: Future)

The Simba Hybrid Pro is arguably the best hybrid mattress that Simba has ever released. While the brand has released new models since the Hybrid Pro came out in 2020, it still remains one of our favourites due to its patented Aerocoil springs and Simbatex foam.

The microsprings within the Simba Hybrid Pro support the body, particularly around the hips and shoulders, and allow for minimal movement so you don’t disturb your partner. The foam is also deliciously cosy and breathable so you don’t overheat in the night. See our five star Simba Hybrid Pro review for more details.

2. Emma Hybrid Premium

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

The Emma Hybrid Premium is the mattress I sleep on every night, and have done so for the past couple of years. It’s undeniably comfortable and supportive, especially around my hips and lower back, as I mentioned in my five star Emma Hybrid Premium review .

One issue I’ve had with Emma in the past is its temperature regulation but the Emma Hybrid Premium doesn’t trap heat at all, and keeps me comfortable throughout the seasons. Emma often changes the names of its products, so I can’t find the Hybrid Premium on the site, but it has plenty of hybrid mattresses to choose from.

3. Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress

(Image credit: Emily Peck)

If you’re looking for a hybrid mattress that’s eco-friendly, then you’ll love the Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress . Made from bamboo, this mattress is moisture-wicking and hypoallergenic, thanks to its ethically sourced, natural bamboo material.

Panda London’s Hybrid Bamboo Mattress is surprisingly foamy despite having pocket springs, so it has a medium-firm feel that’s similar to memory foam . It keeps motion transfer to a minimum and has great edge support so you don’t feel like you’re falling off it! Read our Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress review for more information.

Today's best Panda London Hybrid Bamboo mattress and Panda London Waterproof Mattress Protector deals No price information Check Amazon

4. Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress

(Image credit: Jim McCauley)

The Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress is an interesting hybrid mattress as it comes with a flippable design. Constructed of 1,000 reactive pocket springs and foam rails, the mattress is built to be firmer at one end and softer at the other, so you can flip to the firmer side for more support and switch back to the softer side for more cradling.

Aside from being customisable, the Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress has a 28cm depth that has good support and a nice sink-in feel. Eve Sleep is also extremely affordable, so it’s one of the cheaper options on this list. Check out our Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress review for our thoughts.

Today's best Eve Wunderflip Lighter Hybrid Mattress and eveSleep wunderflip premium hybrid mattress deals No price information Check Amazon

5. Origin Hybrid Mattress

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Having launched back in 2018, Origin is a newer mattress brand within the sleep industry, but it makes some of the best hybrid mattresses on the market. The Origin Hybrid Mattress is its standard model which is extremely comfortable, especially for those who like a firmer mattress.

Featuring multiple layers of foam and springs, the Origin Hybrid Mattress offers targeted support and a cushioning feel. It also has cooling fibre insert that’s soft, hypoallergenic, and works to keep you cool at night. It got five stars in our Origin Hybrid Mattress review so check that out for more details.