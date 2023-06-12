Origin Hybrid Mattress review: the best gift you can give your back

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're struggling to sleep, upgrading to one of the best mattresses can make a world of difference. Fortunately, there are a wealth of different models out there, making the chance of finding the perfect one for you far higher.

Today, I'm testing the Origin Hybrid Mattress. This is a memory foam mattress – something I traditionally haven't fared well with. We recently tried out the Origin Hybrid Pro Mattress. Be sure to give that a read if you're interested in the more premium offering from Origin.

I've had this for a little over a month now, though, so I feel very well placed to tell you whether it's worth the investment. And, in the interest of not giving away too much too soon, let's dive right in and take a look.

(Image credit: Origin)

Origin Hybrid Mattress review: Price and Availability

The Origin Hybrid Mattress is available exclusively through the Origin website. That's the same for Australian users, while the mattress isn't currently on sale in the USA. Their site does say to check back soon, though, so hopefully that will change.

Pricing varies by model. In the UK, the Small is £699, Small Double is £719, Double is £769, King is £899, and Super King is £1,100. However, at the time of writing, those prices are reduced quite considerably, ranging from £299 up to £489. That's a much more attractive price range.

The same can be said on the Australian side. List prices range from AU$765 for a Single, up to AU$1,331.60 for a Super King. Those are reduced to AU$459 and AU$799 at the moment, though.

As ever, check out the widgets shown on this page to ensure you're getting the best possible deal wherever you are, whenever you're reading this.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Origin Hybrid Mattress review: Packaging and Setup

The mattress comes in a long, thin cardboard box. Fair warning here – it's heavy, listed at around 20kg. You'll need to have had your Weetabix if you want to move it, or – the much better option, and the one we'd recommend – get someone to help you.

Inside, the mattress itself is rolled tightly within a protective plastic cover. Take the tape off so it lies flat, then simply slice into the plastic – taking care not to chop the mattress in the process.

The mattress will naturally expand from its packaged size up to full height within a few minutes. It's fairly commonplace these days, but it's still a majestic sight.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Origin Hybrid Mattress review: Design

The Hybrid Mattress is really nicely designed. The top is covered with a white Tencel layer, while the sides are a lovely textured grey. It looks really good – in fact, it's a shame you'll cover it with a sheet when in use. The bottom is a textured surface, too, which should help it stay in place and not shift about when you're trying to sleep.

Inside, this mattress is just as impressive as it is externally. The six-layer makeup has clearly been well engineered to ensure comfort, and keep that comfort for as long as possible.

The first internal layer is a Hexa-Grid Orthopedic Layer. This sees the top and bottom parts of the mattress employ a hexagonal cut-out, which improves comfort and softness. The middle section remains unaltered, for added support beneath your back.

That layer is also infused with cooling particles, in a bid to keep you as close as possible to the optimum temperature for sleeping. That sits on top of a memory foam layer, made using wool and bamboo foam, before reaching the antigravity springs at the bottom. Those springs are crafted from tempered steel. That has a high strength-to-weight ratio, making it really great for supporting your body.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Origin Hybrid Mattress review: Performance

I've always had a slight aversion to memory foam mattresses. They're either too soft to start with, or they lose any sense of structural integrity after a few weeks. But as mentioned above, I've been using the Hybrid Mattress for just over a month now. And I'm hooked.

The firmness of this mattress is just sublime. It really does take the weight off, and allow you to relax and get comfortable. Getting to sleep has become a breeze – though getting up in the morning is a lot more of a struggle.

One thing I haven't noticed is the cooling top-layer. Compared to the mattress I had before, I wouldn't necessarily say this is better or worse, having tested it in cold and hot environments. It's not bad though, I just can't say it's necessarily any different.

Of course, the other caveat is that this is a firm mattress. That's great for me personally, and if you also enjoy the support of a firmer choice, you'll love this. It manages to be firm without being uncomfortable – you can still sink in a little. If you prefer a softer mattress though, you may struggle.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Origin Hybrid Mattress review: Verdict

All-in-all, I think this should be right around the top of your list if you're looking for a new mattress. Sure, the firmness won't suit everyone, and yes, the cooling technology isn't the ice cool saviour it sounds like.

But on the whole, it's just gorgeous. It's helped me to really sort out my sleep and left me confident that I will wake up feeling rested and energised.

That's not something you can really put a price on. It does have a price, though, and it's a remarkably cheap one. If you can snag one of these while they're on the current discount, I'd strongly recommend it.