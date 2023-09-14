Emma NextGen Premium mattress review: firm hybrid support with exceptional temperature control

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In T3’s Emma NextGen Premium mattress review, I put this new hybrid mattress to the test to see how it measured up to the competition and other Emma mattresses.

As one of the UK’s best selling mattress companies, Emma is well known for its range of hybrid and memory foam mattresses . Alongside its popular and reliable Emma Original and Emma Premium models, Emma launched two new mattresses in 2023: the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress and the Emma NextGen Premium mattress.

The Emma NextGen Premium mattress promises to provide more comfort, ergonomic support and breathability than its predecessor, thanks to its new heightened springs and edge-to-edge technology. Considering we gave the Emma Premium 5 stars in our review , the Emma NextGen Premium mattress has big shoes to fill. Will the Emma NextGen Premium make its way onto T3’s list for the best mattress ? Read my review to find out.

Emma NextGen Premium mattress review: Unboxing and set-up

The Emma NextGen Premium mattress arrived in a large oblong-shaped box with the mattress vacuum packed and rolled up tightly inside, like the best bed in a box mattresses . The mattress was tightly compressed but once I cut away the plastic, it sprung to life quickly. I left it to come to full size which took hardly anytime at all, and it looked like it had inflated itself.

I had to keep it in the hallway of my one bed flat for a while before moving into a house, and let me tell you, manoeuvring that box into a moving van and up the stairs was no joke! The mattress was surprisingly heavy and I found it really hard to move, so that’s worth keeping in mind if you’re planning on moving soon. I got the Emma NextGen Premium mattress in a double size, so if you choose anything bigger than that, I imagine it’d be even harder to move around.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Emma NextGen Premium mattress review: Design

The Emma NextGen Premium is a hybrid mattress, made of layers of memory foam and pocket springs. Starting with the springs, Emma has improved its Infinity pocket springs which add height to the mattress for maximum airflow. The springs are designed to keep sleepers sweat-free, dry and regulate body temperature.

In combination with the springs is Emma’s Halo Memory Foam. The foam adapts and moulds to the shape of the body, while offering firm support for the back, spinal alignment, pressure relief and soft cradling comfort for the shoulders and hips. The mattress has seven zones of support, and its Point Elastic Airgocell technology absorbs and evaporates sweat to keep you cool while sleeping.

To complete the Emma NextGen Premium mattress, it’s covered with an UltraDry breathable cover which can be removed and machine washed. The cover is moisture wicking, is soft and springy to the touch and has a light dotted pattern. Overall, the Emma NextGen Premium mattress is manufactured with the highest quality materials and innovative technology, and its looks are pretty good, too.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Emma NextGen Premium mattress review: Performance

Before switching to the Emma NextGen Premium mattress, I’d been using the Simbatex Foam mattress , a medium-firm model which has gotten a little softer overtime. I found initially swapping to the Emma NextGen Premium mattress was a shock to the system, as I was used to a soft and squishy mattress which I sunk into a little.

The Emma NextGen Premium mattress is much firmer than I expected but I quickly adapted to it and found it to be much more comfortable than a softer mattress. My fiancé had a few backache issues when we first started trying it but once we got used to the firmness, we’ve both been sleeping incredibly well. The firmness might put some people off but I’ve found it to be supremely comfortable, supportive and while it does contour to the body, you don’t get that sinking feeling you get with memory foam mattresses.

Where the Emma NextGen Premium mattress has significantly improved is its temperature regulation. I previously tested the Emma Diamond Degree Topper and my one major bugbear with it was its heat retention. I found it to be incredibly heat trapping and sweat inducing, but the Emma NextGen Premium mattress has fixed these problems. It keeps you cool and I’ve had no issues with waking up feeling sweaty, so if you’re a hot sleeper, the Emma NextGen Premium mattress could be a good choice for you.

Another positive to the Emma NextGen Premium mattress is its motion isolation. I hardly feel my fiancé moving next to me while we sleep and the edge-to-edge support is great, too. The cover is exceptionally comfortable and overall, I’ve really loved sleeping on the Emma NextGen Premium mattress.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Emma NextGen Premium mattress review: Price

The Emma NextGen Premium mattress is £659 for a single, £959 for a double, £1,119 for a king and £1,249 for a super king. Small double and EU sizes are also available, and Emma offers a 200 night trial with all its mattresses.

Despite being a newer mattress, the Emma NextGen Premium mattress is incredibly affordable so it’ll definitely appeal to those on a budget. Emma also runs sales throughout the year, especially during big sales seasons and holidays, so make sure to keep an eye out for Emma mattress deals and use these Emma discount codes at the checkout.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Emma NextGen Premium mattress review: Verdict

The Emma NextGen Premium mattress gets top scores from me and I don’t think I’ll go back to a soft or full memory foam mattress ever again. The hybrid mix of springs and foam give this mattress a great height, exceptional support and cosy comfort. It might be a bit too firm for some and it’s hard to move around, but those issues are fairly insubstantial. The Emma NextGen Premium mattress will appeal to all kinds of sleepers, but especially hot sleepers as its cooling capabilities are amazing, and far better than its predecessors.

Emma NextGen Premium mattress review: Alternatives to consider

If you’re looking for another cooling mattress, the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress was released alongside the Emma NextGen Premium mattress in 2023. It has advanced breathability and temperature control, and it’s slightly softer than the Emma NextGen Premium mattress if you’re not a fan of firm mattresses.