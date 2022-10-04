Simbatex Foam Mattress review: firm support that’s deliciously comfortable

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In this Simbatex Foam Mattress review, I tested out the “refreshingly cool, luxurious, low-impact and low-cost mattress” from Simba to see if this all-foam mattress is worth the hype.

Launched in 2022, the Simbatex Foam Mattress is a four layer foam mattress (opens in new tab) that steers away from Simba’s signature blend of foam and springs. Instead, the Simbatex Foam Mattress features high density foam, Simba-Response foam and a cooling Simbatex foam comfort layer, so I couldn’t wait to give this mattress a try.

T3 are big fans of the Simba brand, best known for its hybrid mattresses that are designed and made in the UK. T3 have tested many Simba mattresses and other sleep accessories, most of which have made the list for the best mattress (opens in new tab) and been given 5 stars in our reviews, including the Simba Hybrid Pro (opens in new tab) and the Simba Hybrid Luxe (opens in new tab).

Alongside these advanced materials, the Simbatex Foam Mattress is also one of the more affordable options from Simba, being narrowly beaten by the Simba Hybrid (opens in new tab) and the Simba Hybrid Essential mattress. (opens in new tab)

Despite its lower price and foam-only makeup, the Simbatex Foam Mattress definitely packs a punch and has completely changed my opinion of foam mattresses. I tested out the Simbatex Foam Mattress for a month and here’s what I found…

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Simbatex Foam Mattress review: Unboxing

One of the newer additions to the Simba mattress range, the Simbatex Foam Mattress is a 25cm deep foam mattress, available in Single, Small Double, Double, King and Super King sizes. Like all Simba mattresses, it comes rolled up and vacuumed packed in plastic in a big box – see the best bed-in-a-box (opens in new tab) for more details.

The Simbatex Foam Mattress I tried out was a Double and measured at 135 x 190. Once I opened the box, it was incredibly easy to unpack. It sprung out the plastic covering and fit into my bed base perfectly. Of course, this probably won’t happen for everyone but this was a nice perk for me!

When opened, it smelled a little chemically which is somewhat to be expected considering it was rolled up in plastic but the smell disappeared relatively quickly. As per the instructions, I left the Simbatex Foam Mattress to inflate to its normal size all day before I put on the sheets and got ready for bed.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Simbatex Foam Mattress review: Design

The most interesting thing about the Simbatex Foam Mattress is that it’s made of four layers of engineered foam. This is the same amount of layers as the Simba Hybrid Essential but in general, this is a relatively small number compared to other Simba mattresses, for example, the Simba Hybrid Luxe has 10 layers. However, where the Simbatex Foam Mattress differs is that it’s made purely of foam, compared to Simba hybrid mattresses that use a combination of foam and springs.

Let’s dive into the four layers. The first layer of the Simbatex Foam Mattress is the anti-allergic removable knitted cover. It’s incredibly soft to touch and the cover has a zip for easy removal and handle for manoeuvring and rotating.

The second layer is the cooling cushioning Simbatex comfort layer. Made of CertiPUR foam, this layer has an innovative open cell structure that circulates 30x more airflow than other memory foam mattresses. It’s also infused with heat absorbing graphite so it’s extremely breathable and cooling.

The third layer is a Simba-Response foam layer which gives the Simbatex Foam Mattress its firmness. It has an open cell structure which provides support and works alongside the Simbatex foam to maintain airflow. The fourth and final layer is the high density foam base which provides zoned pressure relief.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Simbatex Foam Mattress review: Comfort

The first thing I noticed about the Simbatex Foam Mattress was the firmness level. As someone who has been living in furnished flats for several years, I’m used to just dealing with the mattress I’ve been given, which tends to be spring mattresses (see our memory foam vs spring mattresses comparison (opens in new tab) if you can’t decide what you want). So initially, I found the firmness of the Simbatex Foam Mattress a firmer than I’d normally go for.

However, that all changed when I got into bed. Unlike other foam mattresses, the Simbatex Foam Mattress moulds to your body comfortably without giving you that ‘sinking’ feeling. When I first lay on it, I could feel every pain I had in my body and once the Simbatex Foam Mattress adjusted to give me support, I felt very cradled around my hips and lower back. Honestly, this felt great and as someone who flips from sleeping on my side and back, it gave a great level of support in both positions with little to no motion transfer.

As the Simbatex Foam Mattress prides itself on its cooling properties, I found it doesn’t run too hot at all. I tried the Simbatex Foam Mattress during September where the weather is a mix of warm and chilly temperatures and was pretty comfortable and didn’t find myself too hot or sweaty.

A strange thing I found during the first few nights was that I could feel the knitted texture of the mattress cover through my sheets. This definitely isn’t a deal-breaker – if anything, I quite liked it – and after all, this could just be a testament to how bad my sheets are! I doubt you’ll be able to feel the cover if you have the best sheets (opens in new tab) on your bed but I thought I’d point it out anyway.

The only criticism I have of the Simbatex Foam Mattress is that it dips a little on the edges. As a side sleeper and someone who sleeps in a bed with someone who takes up a lot of room, I did feel a little nervous that I’d slip off the edge if I got too close to it. Despite needing a bit more edging support, I found the Simbatex Foam Mattress incredibly comfortable and supportive overall.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Simbatex Foam Mattress review: Pricing

Compared to the other Simba mattresses, the Simbatex Foam Mattress sits quite low in the pricing chart. The Single is £679, the Double is £799, the King is £899 and the Super King is £999.

With every mattress, Simba offers a 1 year free trial for testing your mattress so if you don’t like it, they’ll collect it for you for free and offer a full refund. Simba also has a 10 year guarantee on all its products so you can sleep easy knowing that you’ve got a set-up which is top quality.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Simbatex Foam Mattress review: Verdict

After trying the Simbatex Foam Mattress, I can safely say that I’m a foam mattress convert, which is why I’ve given it 5 stars. It’s incredibly comfortable and supportive, and I feel less aches and pains getting out of it in the morning compared to my old spring mattress. My boyfriend who’s been testing it with me is also a big fan. He occasionally wakes up with back or shoulder pain but since we got the Simbatex Foam Mattress, he’s been experiencing this less and keeps saying that it’s the best sleep he’s ever had – high praise indeed!

While it does slope a little at the edges and it might be too firm for some people, I really can’t fault the Simbatex Foam Mattress, so if you’re after a new mattress or you’re a foam mattress fan, this new mattress from Simba is definitely worth the money.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Simbatex Foam Mattress review: Alternatives to consider

If you like the sound of the Simbatex Foam Mattress but fancy something different, you can’t go wrong with picking any model from the Simba brand. While the Simbatex Foam Mattress is the only mattress from Simba which is all foam, the Simba Hybrid Essential is pretty similar and a good alternative to consider. It has 20cm depth, features 4 layers of springs and foam and is a relatively similar price to the Simbatex Foam Mattress. To save money on your Simba order, check out Simba mattress sales (opens in new tab) and don’t forget to use Simba discount codes (opens in new tab).

If you’re all about foam, the Nectar Memory Foam mattress (opens in new tab) is our top pick. It’s quite firm just like the Simbatex Foam Mattress, has a comfortable sleep surface and is nice and cooling.