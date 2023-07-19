Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review: super soft for restless and sweaty sleepers

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Emma has made waves since it first burst onto the scene in 2015, now back with the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress that has been created to tackle night sweats and effectively offer a better night's sleep. I spent three weeks with the mattress to see if Emma's fancy new Thermosync technology really was as good as it sounded.

Starting in Frankfurt, Germany, Emma is a bed-in-a-box mattress that is now one of the best-selling mattress names in the UK. As well as being the "most awarded sleep brand" from 2019 onwards in the country, Emma's mattresses also hold top spots in our best mattress guide. No pressure then for its latest model!

The Emma Luxe Cooling mattress comes with a lot of features under the hood, many of which I was looking forward to testing, from its breathability to how it handles someone like me who can be quite restless during the night. Here's what I found out…

Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review: Unboxing

(Image credit: Future / Matt Poskitt)

For this review, I received a UK double mattress that weighs approximately 28.5 kg. This was shipped in a box with the dimensions 45x45x110cm, just like all of Emma's range. Now that I've had my hands on a few bed-in-a-box mattresses, you think the weight would become less surprising. It doesn't. As a male in his late 20s, I can just about move the mattress box but it was a struggle and much, much easier to maneuver with an extra person. Two people of average strength should be fine.

Again, the benefit of an extra pair of hands was useful for the full unboxing process as we needed to tip the box over to slide the mattress out of the cardboard box. This could then be dragged to the right position, ready to slice the plastic and watch the magic of the mattress unfolding before our eyes. One thing I immediately noticed was the reduced plastic when compared to the Origin Hybrid Pro mattress , which I previously reviewed.

The plastic material was painless to cut through with a pair of scissors and the mattress expansion was complete within a couple of minutes. It did, however, take a good couple of hours to fully inflate and was worth holding off putting bed sheets on until then.

Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review: Design

(Image credit: Future / Matt Poskitt)

Made up of five layers – four foam layers and one layer of 12.5cm pocket springs – the top layer of the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress is infused with graphite particles, which utilises Thermosync technology, to better regulate a person's body heat and obtain a deeper sleep. This is done by the material absorbing your body heat before redistributing it away from the mattress, so you're never too cold in winter or too hot in summer.

This is good in theory, and pretty great in practice too. I was amazed at how it handled the summer heatwave we've been experiencing in the UK, genuinely feeling cooler whether my partner was in or out of the bed. For reference, I'm about 6ft and 80 kg in weight.

I was equally as pleased with the CarbonFlex springs that provide five different zones of support to adjust for movement throughout the night. As a bonafide fidgeter, I did flip numerous times throughout the first few nights' sleep, although by the second week, I felt the springs had altered better to my body as a whole. Additionally, the fact that the top cover can be removed and is machine-washable is always a nice added bonus.

Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review: Comfort

(Image credit: Future / Matt Poskitt)

The Emma Luxe luxuriously moulds around your body with a sinkage of about three to four inches (some can sink to under 10cm). I didn't mind this as it is a medium-firm mattress and a 6.5/10 on Emma's rating for softness, with one being the softest and 10 being the most firm. It is interesting, though. While the sinkage level is low, I did notice my body falling into the mattress every time I lay on top, with the Halo memory foam noticeably softer than some of its competitors at the same grade of firmness.

This was too much for my partner and the level of softness was not something they could endure for more than a couple of night's sleep. Naturally, this all comes down to personal preference but the softness may be a bit too much for some. Once more, I have to admit that it wasn't until the second week of the review that I really felt my groove fall into place and I felt the benefit. This isn't a long-term problem but something to note for anyone seeking a quick fix.

Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review: Pricing

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Emma) (Image credit: Emma) (Image credit: Emma)

We move onto what will no doubt make up a large part of anyone's buying decision: pricing. The good news upfront is that there are four different sizes to choose from in the UK and three for those based in Europe.

The UK Single (90x190cm) costs £1,198.00, the UK Small Double (120x190cm) is £1,518.00, the UK Double (135x190cm) comes in at £1,798.00 while the UK Super King (180x200cm) is available at £2,198.00. We then have the EU sizes with EU Single (90x200cm) at £1,358.00, the EU Double (140x200cm) at £1,878.00 and finally, the EU Queen (160x200cm) at £2,158.00. All are available on the Emma website.

Naturally, this isn't the cheapest mattress out there but the technology does speak for itself. Better yet, Emma mattress deals take place throughout the year, saving you a big chunk of cash that slash up to 50% off its range. Emma also offers an optional paid old mattress removal service at checkout.

Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review: Verdict

Emma continues to build upon its great reputation with another top mattress that can help those that overheat or fidget too much in the night. It might be too soft for some yet others will benefit from its Thermosync technology, CarbonFlex Springs and Halo memory foam to achieve a deeper, better sleep.

