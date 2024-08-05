Victrola Stream Sapphire takes wireless vinyl streaming to new heights – a great upgrade for Sonos

Quick Summary The Victrola Stream Sapphire can stream records wirelessly in lossless audio to additional Wi-Fi music systems and speakers, not just Sonos. It will be available in the US in mid-August for $1,299 and the UK from 1 October.

First announced during CES in January, the Victrola Stream Sapphire will soon be able to buy – indeed, you can pre-order it now for delivery in August in the US, October in the UK.

The vinyl deck is the latest from Victrola that's capable of streaming your records to Sonos speakers and systems, but can also send your music wirelessly to UPnP-compatible Wi-Fi enabled alternatives.

It is also able to send the audio in a lossless format – 24-bit / 48kHz FLAC. That ensures every crackle and pop on your LP is played back perfectly, no matter how subtle. For me, this is essential for successfully streaming vinyl – to capture the personality of a pressing. After all, it's why I prefer to listen to records in the first place.

The Stream Sapphire is built using low-resonance MDF wrapped in a walnut veneer. The bezel is made from aluminium, as are the height-adjustable feet, which dampen sound through isolation.

It features a two-speed, brushless servo-controller motor, and the pre-installed cartridge is an Ortofon 2M Blue. The tonearm is made from carbon-fibre.

There is a built-in pre-amp plus gold-plated RCA outputs should you want to connect the deck to wired systems and speakers.

(Image credit: Victrola)

On the front, you can find the range's traditional illuminated control knob, which can be used for volume and playback on the player itself. Plus, there's a dedicated app for Android and iOS for connection to wireless devices and some remote control functionality.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"[We've opened] our ecosystem to include other popular streaming options while also elevating the turntable itself to a level we’ve never introduced in the market before," said Victrola CEO Scott Hagen.

"Victrola Stream Sapphire... meets vinyl purists' standards while giving integrators the most versatile turntable for any project."

The deck is available for pre-order now, priced at $1,299. It'll start to ship in the US from mid-August.

It will then follow in the UK on 1 October 2024. We're still awaiting regional pricing details.