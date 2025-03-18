Android owners can easily swap Gemini for ChatGPT as default assistant, here's how
Whether you want to is a completely different matter
Quick summary
You can now set ChatGPT as the default digital assistant on your Android phone.
The latest beta version of the app will let you set it as the default and launch it using the normal swipes or button presses.
If you’re sick of talking to Gemini on your Android phone (or angry about the end of Google Assistant), then you do have choices.
While using other voice assistants on Android has long been an option, now you can make ChatGPT the default voice assistant on your Android phone.
Just a few days ago, Google announced that it was moving everyone on from Google Assistant, and over the next few months, all users will be “upgraded” to Gemini. On top of that, the classic Google Assistant will be retired and later in 2025 will cease to be available.
But in the latest beta of ChatGPT on Android, you can now set the headline-grabbing AI agent as your default assistant app.
The process is easy. Once you’ve installed the beta, just search your Android phone’s settings for “default apps” where you can choose the “default digital assistant”.
You’ll be able to select ChatGPT here, which will also work with hardware triggers on your phone. That means that if you launch your assistant with a swipe, or with a button press of some form (usually totally customisable), you’ll get ChatGPT to launch.
What you can’t do – according to Android Authority, which brings us the details – is launch ChatGPT with a hotword, so it’s still going to be a manual process.
Whether you want to make this switch of course, depends on what you use your voice assistant for. ChatGPT will give you conversational AI, in a similar way to Gemini Advanced. However, what you won’t be able to do is use it to control your phone in the way that Google Assistant did.
When Google Assistant launched in 2016, much of the fun evolved around telling Google to launch apps, play music or adjust a setting on your device. Gemini has taken its time to offer some of these features (although I still don’t think it’s comparable with old Google Assistant), while ChatGPT isn’t really designed for that purpose.
This new beta function for ChatGPT will help you get to your favourite AI faster, but if you’re looking to control your phone, you might have to stick to Gemini and hope that updates come thick and fast to give you those handsfree controls.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
