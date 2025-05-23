Expert lifts the lid on Jony Ive's mystery OpenAI device

Quick Summary Sir Jony Ive's startup company io, has been acquired by OpenAI, with Ive and Sam Altman talking about creating a new generation of AI-powered computers. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also offered information on what he believes to be the first io device and when we might see it.

Sir Jony Ive worked for Apple for 27 years and in that time, he was responsible for the design of the iMac, the iPod, the iPhone, and the iPad. He left in 2019 and founded his own company called LoveFrom, but that's hardly new.

However, Ive also created another start-up called io, and it was announced this month that it has been acquired by OpenAI – the company responsible for ChatGPT.

Perhaps more excitingly, it has been revealed that the innovative designer is to "assume deep design and creative responsibilities" io, and OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has expressed excitement to "try to create a new generation of AI-powered computers" together.

But that's for the future – another, smaller product has also been touted, and it could arrive relatively soon.

What could the first io device be?

According to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, (via 9to5Mac), the first tech product from the newly-acquired firm could be a small, AI-powered wearable. And it could start in production in 2027.

Assembly and shipping is said to happen outside of China, potentially in Vietnam.

Kuo claims the current form factor of the device is as “compact and elegant as an iPod Shuffle", though that could change prior to mass production. It is also said to be a little larger than Humane’s AI Pin.

It's claimed that it could be worn around the neck as a smart pendant, something that's similar to what companies like Limitless have been trying.

It's also been said the io device will have cameras and a microphone in order to capture your environment and connect, but it will require a smartphone for the computing and display capabilities.

For now, nothing is confirmed by io itself. However, in a video of the announcement, Altman said: "I think we have the opportunity here to kind of completely re-imagine what it means to use a computer."

The video also has Ive saying that he thinks we're on the "brink of a new generation of technology" and given his track record, if anyone can make an AI device successful, it's probably Sir Jony.